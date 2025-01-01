Chat
Let customers chat with your team through a dedicated mobile app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Automated agent training with customer simulation
All key performance metrics in one place
Measure your agents' activity and manage their work more efficiently
Shorten your response time and improve customer satisfaction
Analyze the chat duration and increase your efficiency
Check the predicted workload and schedule shifts with ease
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Do your customers use Telegram? We’re sure they do.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Track the impact of website chats on online sales and gather marketing data.
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.
Send contacts, leads and cases from LiveChat to Salesforce.
Build a customer base with LiveChat using 2way SMS
Engage website visitors into chat and improve sales.
Send and receive SMS text messages in LiveChat. Be where your customers are.
Use an artificial intelligence OpenAI to generate summaries from your chats.
Amaze your customers with exceptional chat service.
Booking system integrated with chat on your website
Turn store visitors into clients and increase customer satisfaction.
Create tickets in Zendesk directly from chat.
Remotely access your visitor's screen and quickly resolve support cases.
Manage your Personas straight from the chat.
Chat with visitors on your WHMCS site and convert them into customers.
Share files with your visitors on chat.
Turn website visitors into loyal customers with tailored user experiences
Gain new subscribers and improve your follow-up activities without lifting a finger.
Turn more Apple users into loyal customers by making it easier for them to chat with you.
Bring Personality To Your Conversations
Provide proactive customer service and close more sales.
Comprehensive customer data and outbound messaging in one
Reply to your Telegram chats in LiveChat
Gain newsletter subscribers and easily follow up after chats.
Your contextual automatic reminders visible inside the chat conversation for agents only
Real-time translation for LiveChat based on Google Translation Provider. Enjoy auto-tagging, advanced group mapping and lowest prices on LiveChat marketplace.
Instagram Direct Messages in LiveChat
Real-time translation for LiveChat based on OpenAI GPT model. Enjoy auto-tagging, advanced group mapping and lowest prices on LiveChat marketplace.
Translate chat messages in real time
Virtual Selling: get to more revenue faster
Launch or schedule remote support and screen sharing sessions from your LiveChat conversations.
Monitor LiveChat events using Mixpanel.
Easy to configure, affordable bot for everyone
Enhance your LiveChat experience
Real-time translation for LiveChat based on DeepL Translation Provider. Enjoy auto-tagging, advanced group mapping and lowest prices on LiveChat marketplace.
Supervise chats effortlessly
Gain a larger newsletter audience and simplify your follow-up activities.
Supervise chats of all agents on one page
Save and manage private notes in LiveChat threads, enhancing customer service efficiency.
Remote access to desktops. Momentarily. From a web browser.
Integrate phone numbers with your LiveChat - answer your customers' SMS or WhatsApp messages directly from your agent application.
Engage your customers with rich, beautiful messages.
Guide customers & leads straight to your business
Watch LiveSession recording instantly from LiveChat.
Adding the largest library of gifs to LiveChat
Multi-chat and team communication in one place.
Enjoy the power of your favorite software working seamlessly together.
Jump on a video call right from the chat and investigate the problems in detail.
Start a video call from the chat and help your customers solve their problems.
Handle payments right in the chat
Remotely access and control desktops.
Export your chats transcripts to CSV
Create, View and Automate Salesforce Flows Directly in LiveChat.
Support your customers via Telegram.
Stay ahead of the queues with Super Queue notifications
Send out notifications to Microsoft Teams channels
Seamlessly create, distribute, and analyze surveys, gathering valuable insights to make informed decisions.
Simple Property Editor for your LiveChat Visitors
Boost customer service with our LiveChat calculator—an intuitive tool for quick math solutions, ensuring efficient and seamless interactions.
Protect your chats from spammers. Get rid of malicious and anonymous traffic by blocking visitors who use TOR (dark web), proxies, and VPNs.
Send out notifications to various channels and manage them all from one place
Iceland Authentication Integration for LiveChat.
Easy access to your frequently visited pages while chatting
Leverage custom statuses, automated workflows, and real-time monitoring to improve reporting and boost your team's productivity
Turn URLs into visual chat-friendly previews
Stop Phone Tag & Embrace Texting! Missed calls become texts for easy customer communication. Install today.
Manage a large number of groups with ease using Advanced Group Manager
Transfer contacts from LiveChat to SALESmanago Customer Engagement Platform
Manage your PayPal payments inside LiveChat.
Private chat to-dos using Microsoft TODO
Engage visitors with AI powered popups
Send YouTube videos in chat with a single click!
Effortlessly manage and monitor multiple live chats in real-time, boosting team efficiency and improving customer support
Create and Automate Jira Issues Directly in LiveChat.
Allow your LiveChat agents to chat and share files with each other.
Effortlessly export and archive your LiveChat conversations with our Chats Exporter tool
Let visitors play games directly in-chat while waiting in queue.
Manage customer support by setting group priorities in your queue, ensuring faster response times for key user segments
Great customer communications with multi-channel approach
Let AI automatically tag your chats!
Track setting changes in and more!
A versatile and intuitive calculator designed to help sales agents
First LiveChat fully dedicated AI CRM
Create and add Loom videos
Sign language interpreter
The quickest way to convert currencies.
Support your customers via WhatsApp with LiveChat