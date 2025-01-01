Super Queue notifications

Super Queue notifications

Stay ahead of the queues with Super Queue notifications

Developed by .BespokeChat
Works with   LiveChat
  • Super Queue settings
  • Super Queue

Super Queue is essential for team managers who want to maintain top-notch customer service and streamline their chat support operations. App monitors queue in real-time and sends immediate email alerts when a certain level is exceeded.

By providing instant notifications, Super Queue enables managers to quickly adjust the number of chat agents, ensuring that customer inquiries are handled promptly and efficiently.

With Super Queue, you can maintain control over your support operations and keep your customers satisfied, even during peak times. Don’t let long wait times impact your service quality – stay proactive and responsive with Super Queue.

Super Queue is your solution for maintaining a responsive, efficient, and customer-focused chat support operation. Empower yourself with the tool that will help you to succeed and keep your customers happy!

Key Features

Real-Time Queue Monitoring

Constantly tracks the status of your chat queue.

Instant Email Alerts

Notifies managers immediately when customer wait times exceed thresholds.

Seamless Integration

Easily integrates with your existing LiveChat system.

Benefits

Improved Customer Satisfaction

Reduce wait times and enhance the overall customer experience.

Proactive Management

Stay informed and take action before queues become unmanageable.

Optimized Agent Allocation

Ensure the right number of agents are available when needed.

Enhanced Team Performance

Gain valuable insights into performance metrics and make data-driven decisions.

Increased Efficiency

Streamline operations and reduce the stress of unexpected traffic spikes.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact .BespokeChat. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Super Queue notifications.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.