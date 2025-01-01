HelpDesk is a simple yet powerful online ticketing software forming part of our product suite. You can use it to manage asynchronous and synchronous customer communication. HelpDesk is embedded inside the LiveChat Agent App, making it easy to handle tickets from chats, emails, contact forms, and other customer messages in a single app.

The HelpDesk system provides easy-to-use cooperation tools, intuitive automation, and powerful AI features, allowing you to streamline customer service and make it the best it can be. You can automate repetitive tasks, save agents time, and increase your teams productivity.

Customize HelpDesk elements to fit your needs and ensure your messages are always on-brand. Track your performance in robust reports and improve your workflow so you can deliver excellent customer support.

Integration with LiveChat is possible starting from the Team plan.

See the pricing at www.helpdesk.com/pricing