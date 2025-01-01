HelpDesk
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
HelpDesk is a simple yet powerful online ticketing software forming part of our product suite. You can use it to manage asynchronous and synchronous customer communication. HelpDesk is embedded inside the LiveChat Agent App, making it easy to handle tickets from chats, emails, contact forms, and other customer messages in a single app.
The HelpDesk system provides easy-to-use cooperation tools, intuitive automation, and powerful AI features, allowing you to streamline customer service and make it the best it can be. You can automate repetitive tasks, save agents time, and increase your teams productivity.
Customize HelpDesk elements to fit your needs and ensure your messages are always on-brand. Track your performance in robust reports and improve your workflow so you can deliver excellent customer support.
Integration with LiveChat is possible starting from the Team plan.
See the pricing at www.helpdesk.com/pricing
Key Features
Automated support actions
Improved teamwork
Advanced AI-boosted ticketing
Connected message sources
Benefits
Branding elements
Short learning curve
Easy-to-navigate interface
Quicker case resolution
Increased availability
All customer messages in one app
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.