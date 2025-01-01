Turn visitors into paying customers with apps
Integrate with ecommerce apps to improve the buying process for your customers.
Grow business on your own terms. With well selected apps.
All you need to create great customer service in one place.
Spot visitors in real-time and engage them into chat
With Shopify and BigCommerce, you have a history of purchases and a real-time view of customers’ carts. It allows your agents to target your customers’ exact needs, and manage all the transactions via LiveChat.
Shopify
Engage website visitors into chat and improve sales.
BigCommerce
Turn store visitors into clients and increase customer satisfaction.
Manage all communication from one place
Offer support across all digital channels and manage it from LiveChat. Connect with the most popular messaging apps, such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Business. Let customers switch between the channels to continue the conversation while you delight them with smooth support.
Facebook Messenger
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
WhatsApp Business
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Turn LiveChat into a Marketing Channel
Looking to expand your audience and increase reach for your email promotions, webinars, and newsletters? Don’t let those valuable conversations end after chat. With the Mailchimp integration, turn every website visitor into an email marketing opportunity.
Mailchimp
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Personalize communication and nurture leads
With HubSpot and Pipedrive, you have detailed information about customers within reach. Use it during a chat to offer personalized customer service and delight your customers.
HubSpot
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.
Pipedrive
Manage your Personas straight from the chat.
Or maybe build your own app?
Yeah, we can do it together.