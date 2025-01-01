Shopify

Growing your Shopify sales has never been easier. Quickly add LiveChat to your Shopify store and serve your website visitors anytime with our native Shopify integration. Help customers in real-time and on the go, send product recommendations via chat and guide visitors to the checkout.

Shopify is an ecommerce platform that allows you to build an online store and manage it with ease. The tool takes the hard work out of setting up an ecommerce store, leaving the vendor free to focus on their business.

Organize your products, customize your shopfront, and receive credit card and PayPal payments within the Shopify platform. Depending on the payment gateway you have, you can use Shopify in virtually every country and accept payments in many currencies. Plus, your storefront can be in any language you like.

At LiveChat, we're continually improving our Shopify integration with features that will help you enrich the shopping experience for both you and your customers.

Send product recommendations known as Product Cards right in the live chat widget. Each recommendation consists of an image, description, and a button linked to a product page in your Shopify store. Give suggestions, guide your customers through the purchasing process, and get more sales.

Use the newest addition, Customer Insight, to improve the work of your agents and contribute to an increase in conversion rate. As you talk to potential clients on your store’s live chat, you can access all the data related to a particular client, e.g., their tracking numbers or delivery statuses.

Anytime you need to manage your cooperation with a client on Shopify, the Customer Insight will help you do that via the LiveChat Agent App, without the need to jump in and out Shopify Admin panel.

Key Features

Product Cards

Browse your store's offers in the LiveChat Agent App and send product recommendations to visitors via chat with LiveChat Product Cards for Shopify. Each card consists of an image, a description, and a link to a product page. Let your customers easily browse your products without jumping between tabs.

Chat engaging features

Grab the attention of your customers and enrich the visual side of your store with our modern chat window, neatly looking eye-catchers, and chat buttons. Add LiveChat to your website and kill two birds with one stone.

Customer Insight for Shopify

Enhance your communication with customers with the data from the Customer Insight. No need to switch between the Agent App and Shopify Admin Panel.

Chat greetings

LiveChat detects when visitors take particular actions on your website, and issues chat invitations based on these actions. Send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages, or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

LiveChat dashboard

Thanks to the LiveChat dashboard in the Shopify app, you get access to data on greetings' conversion, customers browsing your site, the number of unassigned tickets and many more.

Benefits

Omnichannel experience

Provide instant customer service across several channels: a chat widget on your website, Messenger, Apple Business Chat, and more.

Increase sales

All website visitors are potential sales opportunities. LiveChat helps you build stronger relationships and close more deals.

Offer a convenient means of communication

With live chat available on the website, customers have a simple and free option to contact the business. They can use it with minimal disruption to their day, which turns out to be very convenient.

