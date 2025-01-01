Growing your Shopify sales has never been easier. Quickly add LiveChat to your Shopify store and serve your website visitors anytime with our native Shopify integration. Help customers in real-time and on the go, send product recommendations via chat and guide visitors to the checkout.

Shopify is an ecommerce platform that allows you to build an online store and manage it with ease. The tool takes the hard work out of setting up an ecommerce store, leaving the vendor free to focus on their business.

Organize your products, customize your shopfront, and receive credit card and PayPal payments within the Shopify platform. Depending on the payment gateway you have, you can use Shopify in virtually every country and accept payments in many currencies. Plus, your storefront can be in any language you like.

At LiveChat, we're continually improving our Shopify integration with features that will help you enrich the shopping experience for both you and your customers.

Send product recommendations known as Product Cards right in the live chat widget. Each recommendation consists of an image, description, and a button linked to a product page in your Shopify store. Give suggestions, guide your customers through the purchasing process, and get more sales.

Use the newest addition, Customer Insight, to improve the work of your agents and contribute to an increase in conversion rate. As you talk to potential clients on your store’s live chat, you can access all the data related to a particular client, e.g., their tracking numbers or delivery statuses.

Anytime you need to manage your cooperation with a client on Shopify, the Customer Insight will help you do that via the LiveChat Agent App, without the need to jump in and out Shopify Admin panel.