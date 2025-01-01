New and Noteworthy

Chats Manager
Effortlessly manage and monitor multiple live chats in real-time, boosting team efficiency and improving customer support
Stay ahead of the queues with Super Queue notifications
Let visitors play games directly in-chat while waiting in queue.
Do your customers use Telegram? We’re sure they do.
Your contextual automatic reminders visible inside the chat conversation for agents only
Watch LiveSession recording instantly from LiveChat.
Start a video call from the chat and help your customers solve their problems.
Send YouTube videos in chat with a single click!
