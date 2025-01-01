Starter Pack

Chats Manager
Effortlessly manage and monitor multiple live chats in real-time, boosting team efficiency and improving customer support
Effortlessly manage and monitor multiple live chats in real-time, boosting team efficiency and improving customer support
Instagram Direct Messages in LiveChat
Your contextual automatic reminders visible inside the chat conversation for agents only
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Engage website visitors into chat and improve sales.
Your contextual automatic reminders visible inside the chat conversation for agents only
Instagram Direct Messages in LiveChat
Translate chat messages in real time
Virtual Selling: get to more revenue faster
Engage your customers with rich, beautiful messages.
Enjoy the power of your favorite software working seamlessly together.
Start a video call from the chat and help your customers solve their problems.
Handle payments right in the chat
Send out notifications to Microsoft Teams channels
Manage your PayPal payments inside LiveChat.
Effortlessly manage and monitor multiple live chats in real-time, boosting team efficiency and improving customer support