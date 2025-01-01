Featured in Starter Pack

Chats Manager icon

Chats Manager

$10 / mo
Works with LiveChat

Effortlessly manage and monitor multiple live chats in real-time, boosting team efficiency and improving customer support

Starter Pack

Apps that will get you going on your LiveChat journey.
Recommended
  • Alphabetically
  • Price
  • Popularity
  • Recommended
  • Recently published
Message Translator icon

Message Translator

AI-Powered
$5 / mo
•  2.1
Works with LiveChat

Translate chat messages in real time

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.