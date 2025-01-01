Rich Messages

Rich Messages

Engage your customers with rich, beautiful messages.

Make chatting effortless and engaging with visually appealing messages

Are you struggling to hold your customers’ attention during chats? Do you want to save time and boost communication with them simultaneously?

You’ve just found the perfect solution. With Rich Message configurator, you can make your messaging more appealing to your customers by sending beautifully looking images with ready-made actions to pick by your customers.

What is a Rich Message?

A Rich Message is a visually attractive message you can create to boost your customer experience. It can contain not only plain text but also images and a set of clickable predefined responses and links that make chatting easy and engaging. You can craft them effortlessly with just a few clicks and use them over and over, creating consistent and engaging communication.

How can you use Rich Messages?

Rich Messages are your go-to for keeping your customers engaged and interested. You can use them in countless creative ways, so let your imagination run wild!

Our clients especially love using Rich Messages to:

  • Present a product or service to a customer in a visually appealing way
  • Inform customers about current promotions, hot deals, sales, etc.
  • Ask a series of questions that help solve the customer’s issue quicker
  • Send customers beautifully designed location/contact information, links to FAQs or other vital information, etc.

How does it work?

Just create one of the three types of messages: a single card, a carousel made from multiple cards, or quick replies, and use them when chatting whenever you need. No need to be a tech expert to do it – the power of engaging, visually appealing communication is right at your fingertips. And if you need to modify your messages to suit the client you are talking to, you’ll also do it easily and quickly.

Being rich has never been so easy! 😉

So start using Rich Messages today and set new milestones for your business.

Key Features

Wide range of choice

You can easily match the type of Rich Message to the information you want to convey, choosing from a single card, carousel, or quick reply.

One for all, all for one

You can make rich messages for the whole agent team to save some time or just for yourself to show your individual touch.

Easy to manage

You can assign each message to a specific group so only selected agents handling a given chat can see and use it.

Sending straight from the message box

You have all your Rich Messages in your message box to send them without switching anywhere when chatting.

Benefits

Time-saving, stress-free

Create beautiful, reusable graphic messages with just a few clicks, easily customize them for each client, and share them effortlessly.

Faster and better customer serving

Send your customer a prepared message containing the answer to their question instead of explaining solutions to them for a few minutes.

Several types of customer interactions

Craft single cards that stand out, create captivating carousels with multiple cards, and streamline interactions with quick replies to fully show your business potential.

Ensure engaging communication

Use the power of design and interaction to make your conversation more attractive and persuasive for your customers.

Easy-to-make consistency

Make your communication even more professional by putting it in a nicely designed template.

