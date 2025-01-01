Make chatting effortless and engaging with visually appealing messages

Are you struggling to hold your customers’ attention during chats? Do you want to save time and boost communication with them simultaneously?

You’ve just found the perfect solution. With Rich Message configurator, you can make your messaging more appealing to your customers by sending beautifully looking images with ready-made actions to pick by your customers.

What is a Rich Message?

A Rich Message is a visually attractive message you can create to boost your customer experience. It can contain not only plain text but also images and a set of clickable predefined responses and links that make chatting easy and engaging. You can craft them effortlessly with just a few clicks and use them over and over, creating consistent and engaging communication.

How can you use Rich Messages?

Rich Messages are your go-to for keeping your customers engaged and interested. You can use them in countless creative ways, so let your imagination run wild!

Our clients especially love using Rich Messages to:

Present a product or service to a customer in a visually appealing way

to a customer in a visually appealing way Inform customers about current promotions , hot deals, sales, etc.

customers , hot deals, sales, etc. Ask a series of questions that help solve the customer’s issue quicker

that help solve the customer’s issue quicker Send customers beautifully designed location/contact information, links to FAQs or other vital information, etc.

How does it work?

Just create one of the three types of messages: a single card, a carousel made from multiple cards, or quick replies, and use them when chatting whenever you need. No need to be a tech expert to do it – the power of engaging, visually appealing communication is right at your fingertips. And if you need to modify your messages to suit the client you are talking to, you’ll also do it easily and quickly.

Being rich has never been so easy! 😉

So start using Rich Messages today and set new milestones for your business.