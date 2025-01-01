ChatBot

ChatBot is an all-in-one platform to create, deploy, and track chatbots across channels.

Create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time.

Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services.

Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.

See the pricing at chatbot.com/pricing/

Key Features

Visual builder

Build chatbots with ease using a drag-and-drop interface. Quickly arrange the conversation flow to create exactly the chatbot Story you need.

Chatbot templates

Launch your first chatbot in minutes using task-specific templates designed by professionals. Freely customize the conversation scenario, so it's suited to your business needs.

AI-powered chatbots

ChatBot uses AI to help you better support, engage, and sell across channels. AI algorithms work in the background adapting chatbots to customer needs. ChatBot uses natural language processing (NLP) to correctly interpret inputs and analyzes continuously with machine learning algorithms to improve performance.

Transfer chats to agents

Handover cases that need human attention to your support team using the chat transfer action. Your agents have an automatic insight into the chat so no redundant questions will be asked. Moreover, you can create custom filters that trigger the transfer only when your criteria are met.

Let training improve your chatbots every day

ChatBot automatically saves all unrecognized phrases and suggests them as possible Story additions. Add suggestions with one click.

Connected chatbots

The open API, webhooks, and Zapier integrations give you the flexibility you need to connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of.

Rich messages

Send responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services.

Benefits

Use chatbots for repetitive tasks

Build chatbots for everyday consumer requests and improve customer experiences, such as accessing the latest news updates, booking tickets, ordering food or weather.

Say 'Hello' to automation!

Handle more support cases and automate repetitive scenarios! And when the bot faces a problem it can’t solve, it will transfer the chat straight to you.

Work smarter and more efficiently

Automate tedious tasks with chatbots so you can focus fully on providing an exceptional customer service.

Transfer chats to humans when necessary

A chatbot can process thousands of similar requests at the same moment while your agents can focus on those cases that require human attention, engagement, and experience.

