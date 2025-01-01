SMS text messages inside LiveChat
Integrate 2way with your LiveChat to receive and reply to text messages from different channels.
WhatsApp inside LiveChat? We’ve got you covered
Add a new communication channel used by over 2 billion monthly active users.
Discuss your problems on a video instead of chatting
Some cases are difficult to solve via chat. Sometimes customers prefers to show the problem on their screen instead of describing it.
All key performance metrics in one place
With all the data in one table, you can easily compare agents without having to jump between reports and set up filters over and over again.
Contextual automatic reminders visible in chats
Help your agents remember every important question they should ask the customer.
Stripe
Now you can check your customers payment details and process payments right in the chat.
Private TODOs
Create and manage your TODOs and Notes directly in LiveChat, connecting them with your customers and chats.
Chat Notes
Check conversations with your customer and see if there are any notes left by your teammates!
Create surveys containing questions to customers
Do you want to know your customer's opinion on a particular topic? Surveys allow you to get an answer to every important question.
Simple but effective
SneakPeak lets transform the links you send into a visual preview that includes an image, headline and short description.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Facebook Messenger
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
WhatsApp Business
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
ChatBot
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
HelpDesk
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Telegram for Business
Do your customers use Telegram? We’re sure they do.
Mailchimp
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Google Analytics
Track the impact of website chats on online sales and gather marketing data.
HubSpot
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.