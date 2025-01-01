Enhance Ecommerce

Boost Your Sales with Ecommerce Apps

Display your products in chat, have tailored talks with customers, and make checkout simple. Integrate our ecommerce apps to your LiveChat and watch your sales grow.

2way Newsletter SMS
SMS text messages inside LiveChat

Integrate 2way with your LiveChat to receive and reply to text messages from different channels.

WhatsApp Business
WhatsApp inside LiveChat? We’ve got you covered

Add a new communication channel used by over 2 billion monthly active users.

Message Translator
Effortless translation on both ends of the conversation

Simply install the app and start chatting with real-time translations automatically displayed in the chat.

Zoom for LiveChat
Discuss your problems on a video instead of chatting

Some cases are difficult to solve via chat. Sometimes customers prefers to show the problem on their screen instead of describing it.

Agents Performance Report
All key performance metrics in one place

With all the data in one table, you can easily compare agents without having to jump between reports and set up filters over and over again.

Super Trainer reminders
Contextual automatic reminders visible in chats

Help your agents remember every important question they should ask the customer.

Stripe
Now you can check your customers payment details and process payments right in the chat.

Private TODOs
Create and manage your TODOs and Notes directly in LiveChat, connecting them with your customers and chats.

Quick Notes
Chat Notes

Check conversations with your customer and see if there are any notes left by your teammates!

Surveys
Create surveys containing questions to customers

Do you want to know your customer's opinion on a particular topic? Surveys allow you to get an answer to every important question.

SneakPeek
Simple but effective

SneakPeak lets transform the links you send into a visual preview that includes an image, headline and short description.

Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat icon

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot icon

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

email
Email Marketing

Integrate LiveChat with email marketing software, and include your visitors in your future email campaigns.

crm
CRM

Connect your LiveChat customers with the CRM of your choice. Keep your customer's data synced at all times.

ecommerce
E-commerce

Coming forward to e-commerce business owners, we gathered a whole collection of LiveChat integrations dedicated to online sale platforms.

analytics
Analytics

Monitor website traffic, measure info on visitor engagement, and track LiveChat-related events. Leverage your business by making effective use of marketing data.

helpdesk
Help Desk

Keep all your communication in one place by integrating LiveChat with your favorite help desk software. Save chats as tickets and much more!

cms
CMS

A wide range of LiveChat integrations with various CMS's. Choose the right integration, and enjoy having LiveChat on your website!

