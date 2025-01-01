Facebook Messenger

Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.

Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • Connect Facebook pages
  • Get Customer information
  • Send media-rich messages

Facebook needs no introduction. With almost 1.5 billion daily active users it’s a social media channel that dominates others by audience reach and engagement.

With our refreshed version of the LiveChat - Facebook Messenger integration, you can handle messages from your Facebook fans in the app directly. The way it works is simple: your FB fans contact you via Messenger, you answer chats in your Agent App.

The best thing is, now it’s free of charge!

But it’s not the only change. Comparing to our first version of this integration, we’ve added a couple of features that might sound interesting to you.

Key Features

Send media-rich messages to your fans

send individual cards, product carousels, quick replies and suggested responses. All that to speed your service up and to send more personal and intuitive messages.

Connect multiple Facebook fan pages to your LiveChat account

if you run a couple of Facebook pages, you might want to add them all to your LiveChat. To make sure that you always know which fan page your messages are coming from, you can create groups and assign right agents to them.

Benefits

Keep your communication in one place

With LiveChat for Messenger you can keep all your communication channels, without the need to switch between different tabs and applications.

Provide your customers with support wherever they need

With our dedicated mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices, you can make sure that your customers can reach out to you wherever they want – via Facebook, chat and email!

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Facebook Messenger.

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

