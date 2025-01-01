Facebook needs no introduction. With almost 1.5 billion daily active users it’s a social media channel that dominates others by audience reach and engagement.

With our refreshed version of the LiveChat - Facebook Messenger integration, you can handle messages from your Facebook fans in the app directly. The way it works is simple: your FB fans contact you via Messenger, you answer chats in your Agent App.

The best thing is, now it’s free of charge!

But it’s not the only change. Comparing to our first version of this integration, we’ve added a couple of features that might sound interesting to you.