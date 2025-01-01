Facebook Messenger
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Facebook needs no introduction. With almost 1.5 billion daily active users it’s a social media channel that dominates others by audience reach and engagement.
With our refreshed version of the LiveChat - Facebook Messenger integration, you can handle messages from your Facebook fans in the app directly. The way it works is simple: your FB fans contact you via Messenger, you answer chats in your Agent App.
The best thing is, now it’s free of charge!
But it’s not the only change. Comparing to our first version of this integration, we’ve added a couple of features that might sound interesting to you.
Key Features
Send media-rich messages to your fans
Connect multiple Facebook fan pages to your LiveChat account
if you run a couple of Facebook pages, you might want to add them all to your LiveChat. To make sure that you always know which fan page your messages are coming from, you can create groups and assign right agents to them.
Benefits
Keep your communication in one place
Provide your customers with support wherever they need
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Facebook Messenger.