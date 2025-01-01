KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
KnowledgeBase is an easy-to-use knowledge base software for creating, managing your internal knowledge, and building a public help center for customer self-service.
Internal knowledge management lets you organize company and product knowledge. You get multiple knowledge bases, password-protected help centers, article management features, a rich text editor, analytics, AI features, smart search, and more.
KnowledgeBase lets you easily organize product and service information, benefiting both your team and customers. By equipping support agents with instant access to organized knowledge resources, you can improve their responsiveness and the quality of information and, in the long run, grow customer satisfaction.
Simultaneously, customers can explore a comprehensive help center with product FAQs, articles, and manuals at their convenience. With 24/7 self-service capabilities, ticket deflection is maximized, ultimately reducing the costs of your customer service. This means less workload for your team and a larger focus on the more burning issues.
Use KnowledgeBase to optimize your product information, empower support agents, and deliver round-the-clock customer support.
KnowledgeBase costs $59 per month. Here’s the full list of features.
Key Features
Multiple knowledge bases
LiveChat integration
Rich-text, AI editor
Pre-customizable help center
Article management
Actionable insights
Benefits
24/7 customer support
Improve content creation with AI
Boost your team’s productivity
Improve internal communication
Increase responsiveness
Reduce costs
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of KnowledgeBase for LiveChat.