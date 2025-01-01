KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

KnowledgeBase is an easy-to-use knowledge base software for creating, managing your internal knowledge, and building a public help center for customer self-service.

Internal knowledge management lets you organize company and product knowledge. You get multiple knowledge bases, password-protected help centers, article management features, a rich text editor, analytics, AI features, smart search, and more.

KnowledgeBase lets you easily organize product and service information, benefiting both your team and customers. By equipping support agents with instant access to organized knowledge resources, you can improve their responsiveness and the quality of information and, in the long run, grow customer satisfaction.

Simultaneously, customers can explore a comprehensive help center with product FAQs, articles, and manuals at their convenience. With 24/7 self-service capabilities, ticket deflection is maximized, ultimately reducing the costs of your customer service. This means less workload for your team and a larger focus on the more burning issues.

Use KnowledgeBase to optimize your product information, empower support agents, and deliver round-the-clock customer support.

KnowledgeBase costs $59 per month. Here’s the full list of features.

Install KnowledgeBase and start a free trial!

Key Features

Multiple knowledge bases

Build different help centers for internal purposes, various products, and audiences.

LiveChat integration

Connect with LiveChat with KnowledgeBase to browse and send articles directly inside the user app. No more jumping between tabs.

Rich-text, AI editor

Create engaging and informative content packed with images, videos, and GIFs using smart AI features, including content, title, and keyword generator.

Pre-customizable help center

Based on your company email address, we build you a help center that matches the branding of your business.

Article management

Keep your knowledge streamlined with topics, keywords, and visibility settings so everyone can easily find what they need.

Actionable insights

Measure the popularity and effectiveness of your content to know how you can make it better and what you should write next. Google Analytics included.

Benefits

24/7 customer support

Let your customers find the answers themselves without contacting your agents. Anytime they need it.

Improve content creation with AI

Create help content faster with less effort using a few smart, AI features.

Boost your team’s productivity

Solve more customer issues with handy knowledge base software that improves the agents’ workflow.

Improve internal communication

Create and manage internal policies, documentation, and guides and make sure everyone in your company is on the same page.

Increase responsiveness

Product information at their fingertips lets agents quickly find solutions and resolve customer requests almost instantly.

Reduce costs

Higher productivity, frictionless communication, and less time spent on repetitive issues drive down costs connected to customer support.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of KnowledgeBase for LiveChat.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.