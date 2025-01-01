HubSpot

HubSpot

Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.

  • One-click contact creation
  • Add transcripts to notes
  • Review notes in LiveChat
  • Display customers’ past chats
  • Create new contacts from chats

Integrate HubSpot with LiveChat to automatically match your CRM contacts with customers on chats. Get immediate access to essential data without the constant switching between the apps.

Engage in personalized conversations thanks to chat transcripts and custom notes stuck to your contacts. Let your team access crucial data in HubSpot CRM and LiveChat effortlessly.

Join the community of customer service pros who love HubSpot CRM for its automation features. Its intuitive interface allows you to track sales, assess agent performance, and analyze lead behavior on a single, easy to grasp dashboard.

Maintain control over your customer interactions thanks to the HubSpot timeline that includes calls, emails, meetings, and notes.

What's more, HubSpot integrates with phone calls, social media, and services like MailChimp, WordPress, Zapier or Slack (LiveChat does too).

Engage your website visitors on chat, convert them to HubSpot CRM contacts and close those deals!

Key Features

Enjoy a quality connection

Enjoy a faster and smoother connection between your favorite CRM and chatting service. Forget the copy-paste routine, and let the integration pass data in real-time for your convenience.

Add transcripts and notes

Assign chat transcripts and notes to your HubSpot contacts to provide your entire team with valuable context. Refer to your customer’s past and fix their issue before they mention it. Leave a lasting impression. little detail from your previous conversation?

Manage your contacts

Manage your HubSpot contacts without leaving the LiveChat app. If a customer is already on your contacts list, LiveChat will automatically show you their details. And if not, you can add them straight away! Save time and focus on what's most important - grow your business and delight customers.

Benefits

Unlock powerful sales insights

With LiveChat comes tons of customer data — pre-chat forms collect contact details, chat transcripts give powerful sales insights, and post-chat forms gather feedback. Use additional data to your benefit.

Get more quality leads in your sales pipeline

Capture leads on a bigger scale and strengthen relationships through live chats.

Connect with your contacts

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to talk to leads, build better relationships, and close more deals.

