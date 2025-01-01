Mailchimp
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Combine chat and email with the Mailchimp integration. Grow your audience by collecting contact emails while chatting, and convert website visitors. Seamlessly transition from chat to email by sending email campaigns based on chat tagging.
Mailchimp is an all-in-one marketing platform for growing businesses. With Mailchimp, you’ll have everything you need to create multichannel campaigns across email, digital ads, social media, landing pages, and more. Get built-in customer relationship management (CRM), creative tools, and automation features.
Key Features
🎯 Convert website visitors into customers
➕ Quick installation
📨 React to your customer needs
Benefits
Extend your marketing reach
Build brand loyalty
More tools to make every send smarter
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Mailchimp.