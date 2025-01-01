Combine chat and email with the Mailchimp integration. Grow your audience by collecting contact emails while chatting, and convert website visitors. Seamlessly transition from chat to email by sending email campaigns based on chat tagging.

Mailchimp is an all-in-one marketing platform for growing businesses. With Mailchimp, you’ll have everything you need to create multichannel campaigns across email, digital ads, social media, landing pages, and more. Get built-in customer relationship management (CRM), creative tools, and automation features.