Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat

Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • Promote in the pre-chat survey
  • Mailchimp automated messages
  • Send campaigns after chat
  • Send surveys and follow-ups
  • Check customers' details live
  • Newsletter sign up in chat
  • Assign audiences per groups

Combine chat and email with the Mailchimp integration. Grow your audience by collecting contact emails while chatting, and convert website visitors. Seamlessly transition from chat to email by sending email campaigns based on chat tagging.

Mailchimp is an all-in-one marketing platform for growing businesses. With Mailchimp, you’ll have everything you need to create multichannel campaigns across email, digital ads, social media, landing pages, and more. Get built-in customer relationship management (CRM), creative tools, and automation features.

Key Features

🎯 Convert website visitors into customers

With just a few easy steps, your customers will be able to opt-in for your marketing within the chat experience. Keep them engaged with your brand after the chat ends with follow-up emails and retargeting ads. All you need is an email address – it's that simple!

➕ Quick installation

With this native Mailchimp integration, you don't have to worry about a long or confusing configuration process. With just a few easy steps and our official tutorial, you can start growing your audience in no time!

📨 React to your customer needs

Add your customers to an email campaign during a chat with one click. Setup tags in LiveChat as triggers, so you can add chat visitors to campaigns based on their needs. Combine support with marketing.

Benefits

Extend your marketing reach

Adding new contacts to your Mailchimp audience during chats will help you grow your customer base. It's the perfect way to gain new leads and subscribers for your email campaigns.

Build brand loyalty

With Mailchimp, you can keep the conversation going after the chat with personalized automated nurture campaigns such as welcome, thank you, and promotional emails.

More tools to make every send smarter

Optimize your marketing and utilize industry insights tailored to your business with tools like send time optimization and A/B testing that take the guesswork out of your marketing.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Mailchimp.

