WhatsApp Business

Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app

Developed by LiveChat Integrations
Works with   LiveChat
  • Route chats to proper agnts
  • Forget about your phone
  • Stay safe and stable
  • Use available file formats

Shorten your customer’s path to your business

Can your customers reach you in a few seconds using WhatsApp? Can you reach them?

Regardless of your answer, this integration can help you grow your business whether you already use WhatsApp as your communication channel or want to start using it.

How?

WhatsApp has over 2,4 billion users who send 100 billion messages daily; you can be sure that among them are the potential customers that will help you create new business opportunities. But when you integrate WhatsApp with LiveChat, you can also:

  • save money and time, as with this integration, you onboard yourself in minutes
  • answer your customers faster, as you see their messages in the LiveChat app, and you can answer using template messages
  • boost your sales by sending your customers marketing campaigns, discount codes, etc.

Stable and safe

Our integration uses the official WhatsApp Business API compliant with the WhatsApp Terms of Service. It’s perfect for handling both a few conversations and multiple WhatsApp chats. No app crashes during talks!

Suitable for all-sizes businesses with no risk at all

Choose one of the three plans that best suits your business's needs. Whether you own a small business or work in a corporation, we have something for everyone. And the best part is that we offer a 14-day Money-Back Guarantee. So you can try WhatsApp Business for 14 days, and if you're not 100% satisfied, we will refund the money you paid for the plan!

Convenience and effective communication

If you’ve ever used WhatsApp, you know a phone connected to the internet is essential. With this integration, it’s different. All you need is a phone number to connect to your WhatsApp Business account, which many support agents can simultaneously service.

You can also route WhatsApp messages to a group of agents dedicated to WhatsApp chats or connect more phone numbers to your account. All for the comfort of your business.

Key Features

Official WhatsApp Business API

Say goodbye to unstable integrations from unofficial providers and use the integration compliant with the WhatsApp terms of service.

Group routing

Assign WhatsApp chats to a group of agents dedicated to this channel for seamless communication.

Support for the most popular file formats

Solve customers’ problems in a flash using the most popular file formats like photos, voice messages, location, and more.

Plan tailored to your needs

Choose a plan that suits your business best and pay only for the features you need.

Benefits

No more app crashes

The use of the official WhatsApp Business API makes the integration robust and stable.

Suitable for businesses of all sizes

You can choose the best plan for you, whether a small business or an enterprise, and the integration guarantees high performance regardless of traffic.

Chats that won't fade away

The integration’s design and implementation eliminate disconnections and delays. You’re at no risk of losing chats.

Better customer experience

You respond faster by managing WhatsApp chats with customers in the LiveChat app.

New business opportunities

You can send a message on WhatsApp to many customers simultaneously, create marketing campaigns, send promo codes, etc.

Money Back Guarantee

With WhatsApp Business Integration, you get a 14-day Money-Back Guarantee, so trying this app is a ‘no risk, tone of fun’ experience.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of WhatsApp Business.

