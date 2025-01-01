Shorten your customer’s path to your business

Can your customers reach you in a few seconds using WhatsApp? Can you reach them?

Regardless of your answer, this integration can help you grow your business whether you already use WhatsApp as your communication channel or want to start using it.

How?

WhatsApp has over 2,4 billion users who send 100 billion messages daily; you can be sure that among them are the potential customers that will help you create new business opportunities. But when you integrate WhatsApp with LiveChat, you can also:

save money and time , as with this integration, you onboard yourself in minutes

, as with this integration, you onboard yourself in minutes answer your customers faster , as you see their messages in the LiveChat app, and you can answer using template messages

, as you see their messages in the LiveChat app, and you can answer using template messages boost your sales by sending your customers marketing campaigns, discount codes, etc.

Stable and safe

Our integration uses the official WhatsApp Business API compliant with the WhatsApp Terms of Service. It’s perfect for handling both a few conversations and multiple WhatsApp chats. No app crashes during talks!

Suitable for all-sizes businesses with no risk at all

Choose one of the three plans that best suits your business's needs. Whether you own a small business or work in a corporation, we have something for everyone. And the best part is that we offer a 14-day Money-Back Guarantee. So you can try WhatsApp Business for 14 days, and if you're not 100% satisfied, we will refund the money you paid for the plan!

Convenience and effective communication

If you’ve ever used WhatsApp, you know a phone connected to the internet is essential. With this integration, it’s different. All you need is a phone number to connect to your WhatsApp Business account, which many support agents can simultaneously service.

You can also route WhatsApp messages to a group of agents dedicated to WhatsApp chats or connect more phone numbers to your account. All for the comfort of your business.