Telegram for Business
Do your customers use Telegram? We’re sure they do.
This app has 800 million active users monthly, and it’s still growing — 2.5 million users sign up daily.
Today, you can conveniently reach them all.
Let your Telegram customers contact you using their preferred app and see how their experience with your services becomes more positive and frictionless.
With the Telegram for Business app, you can:
- Connect your Telegram account with LiveChat in just 1 minute
- Conveniently talk to your Telegram customers via LiveChat
- Have the first 50 chats for free
- Have as many Telegram Bots as you wish on one license
- Route inquiries from Telegram to the appropriate agents or departments
Connecting your Telegram account with LiveChat makes your agents' work easier and ensures your Telegram customers receive the service they expect and want.
Effects? Seamless support and more sales.
Key Features
Group routing
Lightning-Fast Speed
Benefits
Improved customer experience
Cheap and effective
No limits
Easy to connect
Free chats
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Telegram for Business.