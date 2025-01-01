This app has 800 million active users monthly, and it’s still growing — 2.5 million users sign up daily.

Today, you can conveniently reach them all.

Let your Telegram customers contact you using their preferred app and see how their experience with your services becomes more positive and frictionless.

With the Telegram for Business app, you can:

Connect your Telegram account with LiveChat in just 1 minute

account with LiveChat Conveniently talk to your Telegram customers via LiveChat

via LiveChat Have the first 50 chats for free

Have as many Telegram Bots as you wish on one license

as you wish Route inquiries from Telegram to the appropriate agents or departments

Connecting your Telegram account with LiveChat makes your agents' work easier and ensures your Telegram customers receive the service they expect and want.

Effects? Seamless support and more sales.