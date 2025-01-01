Google Analytics

Track the impact of website chats on online sales and gather marketing data.

Use our Google Analytics integration to store data from LiveChat right into your Google Analytics account. Learn how many chats you had, how many post-chat surveys were displayed or how many automated greetings you have sent. Easily find out more about visitors' browsing habits and measure LiveChat conversion to have a detailed insight into how much you can earn thanks to chatting.

Google Analytics is the web analytics service, used worldwide by thousands of companies. It provides statistics and comes with analytical tools as well as features for marketing and SEO (data visualization, segmentation for analysis, custom reports, etc.).

The tool tracks interactions between your website and visitors. You can see charts about traffic on your website, check conversions and analyze the behavior of your visitors.

Using Google Analytics, you can find answers to the following questions:

  • How many people visit my website?
  • Do I need a mobile-friendly website?
  • Where do my visitors live?
  • What websites send users to my website?
  • What marketing tactics drive the most traffic to my website?

To start with Google Analytics, you need to embed the tracking code into your website.

Key Features

Store LiveChat related data in Google Analytics

Our Google Analytics integration allows you to collect LiveChat related data like the number of chats, displayed greetings or created tickets. But there's more – we'll not only collect the data automatically but also store them in your Google Analytics account.

Seamless installation

You heard that right. No need to configure anything or dabble in advanced configuration.

Benefits

Use customer data to improve conversions

With LiveChat comes tons of customer data — the pre-chat survey collects contact details, chat transcripts give powerful sales insights, and post-chat survey can be used to gather feedback.

Understand the customer experience, starting from the moment they visit your website

With LiveChat for Google Analytics, you can not only monitor your website visitors as they browse, but also analyze traffic patterns better.

Analyze and understand traffic patterns

Linking LiveChat with Google Analytics enables you to get much more powerful insights regarding your sales funnel.

