Use our Google Analytics integration to store data from LiveChat right into your Google Analytics account. Learn how many chats you had, how many post-chat surveys were displayed or how many automated greetings you have sent. Easily find out more about visitors' browsing habits and measure LiveChat conversion to have a detailed insight into how much you can earn thanks to chatting.

Google Analytics is the web analytics service, used worldwide by thousands of companies. It provides statistics and comes with analytical tools as well as features for marketing and SEO (data visualization, segmentation for analysis, custom reports, etc.).

The tool tracks interactions between your website and visitors. You can see charts about traffic on your website, check conversions and analyze the behavior of your visitors.

Using Google Analytics, you can find answers to the following questions:

How many people visit my website?

Do I need a mobile-friendly website?

Where do my visitors live?

What websites send users to my website?

What marketing tactics drive the most traffic to my website?

To start with Google Analytics, you need to embed the tracking code into your website.