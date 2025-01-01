Super Trainer reminders

Are you struggling to have your agents ask the right questions at the right time? Do you want to speed up your onboarding process and help your team remember key messages faster and better? Need more customer reviews on your Google Business profile but your agents keep forgetting to ask for them? Super Trainer will answer all these problems and many more! Create a set of reminders that will appear in the chat window at just the right moment! Your agents will thank you for it.

Help your Agents remember every important question they should ask the customer. With the Super Trainer app, your team can chat with multiple clients at the same time, without ever forgetting to inform them about your new sales promotion, open-day event, or any other important piece of information you want your customers to know.

With Super Trainer you can use many different conditions that will trigger a reminder: