Super Trainer reminders

Super Trainer reminders

Your contextual automatic reminders visible inside the chat conversation for agents only

Developed by .BespokeChat
Works with   LiveChat
  • A reminder in action
  • Example reminders
  • Testimonial
  • Super Trainer LiveChat app

Are you struggling to have your agents ask the right questions at the right time? Do you want to speed up your onboarding process and help your team remember key messages faster and better? Need more customer reviews on your Google Business profile but your agents keep forgetting to ask for them? Super Trainer will answer all these problems and many more! Create a set of reminders that will appear in the chat window at just the right moment! Your agents will thank you for it.

Help your Agents remember every important question they should ask the customer. With the Super Trainer app, your team can chat with multiple clients at the same time, without ever forgetting to inform them about your new sales promotion, open-day event, or any other important piece of information you want your customers to know.

With Super Trainer you can use many different conditions that will trigger a reminder:

  • number of seconds that passed since the chat started
  • a specific chat rating given by a customer or lack of any rating
  • a specific URL browsed by a customer
  • a specific LiveChat group in which chat started
  • a specific agent to which chat is assigned
  • a specific language used by a customer
  • a specific tag attached to a chat
  • a specific time of the day or a specific weekday
  • a specific word that was used/wasn't used during the chat (by a customer)
  • a specific word that was used/wasn't used during chat (by an agent)
  • contact details such as phone number or email sent by a customer
  • the source of chat is Facebook Messanger/Apple Business Chat/ WhatsApp
  • number of seconds that passed since the last message (when it wa s sent by a customer)
  • number of seconds passed since the last message (when it was sent by an agent)

Key Features

👨‍💻 Dedicated reminders

Create reminders that will help your agents in every situation! You have a wide range of conditions to choose from that will let you address any possible scenario.

🛠 Easy setup

You can start working on your reminders right away, it will only take seconds! The setup is super easy and no programming knowledge is required.

➡️ Outside invisibility

Don't worry - your customers will not know that the agent is superpowered with Super Trainer reminders.

💡 Tips directly in the chat window

You can be sure that your agents will not miss any tips sent by the Super Trainer. All reminders are displayed inside the chat window - it’s impossible to miss them!

🔎 Filters

Manage your reminders easily by using available filter and sorting options. It's a great way to keep your Super Trainer clean and up-to-date.

🏷️ Automatic chats tagging

You can optionally add a tag you select to each chat where a reminder is activated for feature analysis

📈 Weekly usage summary

Receive automatic weekly summaries with the total number of reminders sent via Super Trainer, giving you insights into reminder usage and helping optimize your support strategy.

Benefits

No more missed opportunities

Do you need to remind your agents to inform the customers about that limited-time offer you've been preparing for a while? Our reminders will do the job for you - thanks to the Super Trainer you won't miss a single business opportunity!

Better Customer Experience

customer satisfaction will skyrocket if you take care of the way your agents handle chat conversations - timely responses and relevant questions will surely make your customers appreciate your service.

High-quality leads

Save yourself a trouble and be sure there is no need to contact the customer again to complete a missing piece of information.

Increased efficiency

Would you believe that your agents can be more efficient without even trying harder? Super Trainer will help ease the burden of remembering too many things and will let your agents handle more chats simultaneously.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact .BespokeChat. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Super Trainer reminders.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.