Super Trainer reminders

Your contextual automatic reminders visible inside the chat conversation for agents only
Are you struggling to have your agents ask the right questions at the right time? Do you want to speed up your onboarding process and help your team remember key messages faster and better? Need more customer reviews on your Google Business profile but your agents keep forgetting to ask for them? Super Trainer will answer all these problems and many more! Create a set of reminders that will appear in the chat window at just the right moment! Your agents will thank you for it.
Help your Agents remember every important question they should ask the customer. With the Super Trainer app, your team can chat with multiple clients at the same time, without ever forgetting to inform them about your new sales promotion, open-day event, or any other important piece of information you want your customers to know.
With Super Trainer you can use many different conditions that will trigger a reminder:
- number of seconds that passed since the chat started
- a specific chat rating given by a customer or lack of any rating
- a specific URL browsed by a customer
- a specific LiveChat group in which chat started
- a specific agent to which chat is assigned
- a specific language used by a customer
- a specific tag attached to a chat
- a specific time of the day or a specific weekday
- a specific word that was used/wasn't used during the chat (by a customer)
- a specific word that was used/wasn't used during chat (by an agent)
- contact details such as phone number or email sent by a customer
- the source of chat is Facebook Messanger/Apple Business Chat/ WhatsApp
- number of seconds that passed since the last message (when it wa s sent by a customer)
- number of seconds passed since the last message (when it was sent by an agent)
Key Features
👨💻 Dedicated reminders
🛠 Easy setup
➡️ Outside invisibility
💡 Tips directly in the chat window
🔎 Filters
🏷️ Automatic chats tagging
📈 Weekly usage summary
Benefits
No more missed opportunities
Better Customer Experience
High-quality leads
Increased efficiency
