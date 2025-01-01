Zoom for LiveChat
Start a video call from the chat and help your customers solve their problems.
Use our Zoom for LiveChat integration to discuss your problems on a call instead of chatting.
Some cases are difficult to solve via chat. Sometimes customers prefers to schedule a call and show the problem on their screen instead of describing it.
With the Zoom for LiveChat integration, you can easily create and share a meeting link right in the Agent App while chatting with your customers.
Key Features
Easy Setup
Resolve Critical Problems
Benefits
Extra Care
Try it for free
You can install this app for free and test it out during the 3-day trial. The price after the trial is only $2/month.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact SKlabs. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Zoom for LiveChat.