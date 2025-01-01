Zoom for LiveChat

Use our Zoom for LiveChat integration to discuss your problems on a call instead of chatting.

Some cases are difficult to solve via chat. Sometimes customers prefers to schedule a call and show the problem on their screen instead of describing it.

With the Zoom for LiveChat integration, you can easily create and share a meeting link right in the Agent App while chatting with your customers.

Key Features

Easy Setup

A few clicks and you're ready to go! Start inviting your potential leads and customers to video meetings.

Resolve Critical Problems

By jumping on a video call, you can help your customers solve their bugs and issues much more quickly.

Benefits

Extra Care

Who doesn’t like a little extra care? Video calls help solve your customers’ issues more efficiently and can improve their satisfaction.

Try it for free

You can install this app for free and test it out during the 3-day trial. The price after the trial is only $2/month.

