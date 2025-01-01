SnapCall · Live Video for Chat
Virtual Selling: get to more revenue faster
SnapCall is a Live Video tool for Virtual Sales that helps convert web-traffic into buyers.
It's always been thought that sales should be done in-person, but the e-commerce growth and the pandemic has changed the way we communicate with customers, and now more and more deals and interactions with customers are done online worldwide. But still companies struggle to achieve the same high conversion rates as in-person sales.
- Conversion using Chat: 5%
- Conversion by Video Chat: 20%
- Offline conversion: 25-35%
SnapCall helps companies move into a new era of virtual sales and continuing geographical sales expansion by keeping conversions, customer engagement and satisfaction at the same level or even higher as in-person customer contact. SnapCall is the missing link to provide a truly omnichannel experience.
Implementing SnapCall into your online sales will enable Voice, Video, Screen sharing directly in the LiveChat with the customer:
- Connect hot leads with your salespeople in seconds! Offer online consultations with the customer during a video chat.
- Extend omnichannel experiences beyond traditional stores by providing Live Video Shopping: merge online and in-store customer experience.
- Transform customer assistance from automated response interactions to personalized communication. Deliver qualified customer support without leaving the live chat and with the best operational efficiency. Increase customer retention and up-selling.
Book a consultation with us to learn more about transforming your online customer experience !
Key Features
One-click integration
Statistics dashboard
Multiparty call
Tailored-made features for Online Transactions
Benefits
Live Shopping, e-Commerce & Retail
Products & Services DEMO
Online Consultations
Customer Support & Online Help
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact SnapCall. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of SnapCall · Live Video for Chat.