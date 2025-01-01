SnapCall · Live Video for Chat

SnapCall · Live Video for Chat

Virtual Selling: get to more revenue faster

$40 / mo, per agent
Developed by SnapCall
Works with   LiveChat
SnapCall is a Live Video tool for Virtual Sales that helps convert web-traffic into buyers.

It's always been thought that sales should be done in-person, but the e-commerce growth and the pandemic has changed the way we communicate with customers, and now more and more deals and interactions with customers are done online worldwide. But still companies struggle to achieve the same high conversion rates as in-person sales.

  • Conversion using Chat: 5%
  • Conversion by Video Chat: 20%
  • Offline conversion: 25-35%

SnapCall helps companies move into a new era of virtual sales and continuing geographical sales expansion by keeping conversions, customer engagement and satisfaction at the same level or even higher as in-person customer contact. SnapCall is the missing link to provide a truly omnichannel experience.

Implementing SnapCall into your online sales will enable Voice, Video, Screen sharing directly in the LiveChat with the customer:

  • Connect hot leads with your salespeople in seconds! Offer online consultations with the customer during a video chat.
  • Extend omnichannel experiences beyond traditional stores by providing Live Video Shopping: merge online and in-store customer experience.
  • Transform customer assistance from automated response interactions to personalized communication. Deliver qualified customer support without leaving the live chat and with the best operational efficiency. Increase customer retention and up-selling.

Book a consultation with us to learn more about transforming your online customer experience !

Key Features

One-click integration

Integrate Voice, Video, Screen Sharing into your chat widget in one-click. No need to use a phone number, nothing needs to be installed for your team and clients.

Statistics dashboard

Track the most valuable data on how your team is using SnapCall (location, start time, call duration, agent activity KPIs).

Multiparty call

Involve up to 4 participants to the call.

Tailored-made features for Online Transactions

QR code scanning - Switching between web and mobile - Microphone and camera input request.

Benefits

Live Shopping, e-Commerce & Retail

Bring in-store experience to virtual shopping and boost sales by 3-5x.

Products & Services DEMO

Introduce face-to-face interaction to online sales and increase closing rates by 40%.

Online Consultations

Connect customers with your experts and create the best seamless interaction.

Customer Support & Online Help

Add human contact to a faceless online customer care and improve Net Promoter Score by 20%.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact SnapCall. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of SnapCall · Live Video for Chat.

