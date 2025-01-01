SnapCall · Live Video for Chat

SnapCall is a Live Video tool for Virtual Sales that helps convert web-traffic into buyers.

It's always been thought that sales should be done in-person, but the e-commerce growth and the pandemic has changed the way we communicate with customers, and now more and more deals and interactions with customers are done online worldwide. But still companies struggle to achieve the same high conversion rates as in-person sales.

Conversion using Chat: 5%

Conversion by Video Chat: 20%

Offline conversion: 25-35%

SnapCall helps companies move into a new era of virtual sales and continuing geographical sales expansion by keeping conversions, customer engagement and satisfaction at the same level or even higher as in-person customer contact. SnapCall is the missing link to provide a truly omnichannel experience.

Implementing SnapCall into your online sales will enable Voice, Video, Screen sharing directly in the LiveChat with the customer:

Connect hot leads with your salespeople in seconds! Offer online consultations with the customer during a video chat.

Extend omnichannel experiences beyond traditional stores by providing Live Video Shopping: merge online and in-store customer experience.

Transform customer assistance from automated response interactions to personalized communication. Deliver qualified customer support without leaving the live chat and with the best operational efficiency. Increase customer retention and up-selling.

Book a consultation with us to learn more about transforming your online customer experience !