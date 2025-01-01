Chat
Free to install
• 5.0★
Works with LiveChat
Let customers chat with your team through a dedicated mobile app
Let customers chat with your team through a dedicated mobile app
Comprehensive customer data and outbound messaging in one
Integrate phone numbers with your LiveChat - answer your customers' SMS or WhatsApp messages directly from your agent application.
Transfer contacts from LiveChat to SALESmanago Customer Engagement Platform
Private chat to-dos using Microsoft TODO
Manage customer support by setting group priorities in your queue, ensuring faster response times for key user segments