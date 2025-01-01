Microsoft Teams
Send out notifications to Microsoft Teams channels
$5 / mo, per license
Developed by SKlabs
Works with LiveChat
Microsoft Teams integration helps you with creating automated workflows for your team. You can also easily cover analytic use-cases, such as reviewing new and deactivated chats, but also analyze your agents’ performance.
Key Features
User-friendly integration
Control all the notifications from one place.
Multiple notifications
You can choose to get notifications from various options that our integration offers.
Benefits
Unlimited notifications
You can send as many notifications as you like.
One price
There is one total price for the whole organization.
