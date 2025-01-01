Stripe
Handle payments right in the chat
$2.50 / mo, per agent
Stripe is one of the best software billing platform for running an internet business. Now you can check your customers payment details and process payments right in the chat.
With the Stripe integration, your agents will no longer have to switch tabs to find subscription details. Customers will be able to make quick and safe payments staying in the chat context.
Key Features
Customer details
Check current charges and subscriptions right in the chat.
Send payments as rich messages
Send recurring and one-time payments as beautiful rich messages.
Use SCA-ready Stripe Checkout
Be safe and comply with all strict regulations regarding internet payments.
Benefits
Make payments a breeze
Your customers will finish the payment with few easy clicks.
Keep your agents up to date
Customer payments info is crucial to customer support and lead generation. Keep agents up to date!
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Integrations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Stripe.