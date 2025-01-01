Jumping from one communication software to another can be inconvenient and time-consuming. Slack for LiveChat creates a powerful combination by bringing the two sides together.

Connecting your organization’s LiveChat account with a Slack workspace lets your agents chat from either software. Whatever happens in LiveChat is instantly reflected on Slack, providing you with seamless communication experience.

LiveChat lets you route customers from specific pages to dedicated groups. You can combine this mechanism with Slack channels, making sure that the customers who visited the pricing page chat with sales specialists.

The Slack for LiveChat integration lets you transform a chat into a public or private channel. All agents can join a chat on a public channel, but their messages won’t be visible to customers. This way customers won’t get any messages sent by accident. It’s also a great way to help agents tackle difficult cases together.

How it works? ? 1. Install Slack for LiveChat ⚙️ 2. Use Settings button on this page to manage integration ? 3. Link your Slack account with LiveChat ? 4. Configure channel routing, and connect the Slack Channel with the LiveChat Group ? 5. From now on you will see upcoming chats on Slack ? 6. Reply in a public or private channel