Slack for LiveChat

Slack for LiveChat

Enjoy the power of your favorite software working seamlessly together.

$5 / mo, per agent
Developed by Sikora Works
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Jumping from one communication software to another can be inconvenient and time-consuming. Slack for LiveChat creates a powerful combination by bringing the two sides together.

Connecting your organization’s LiveChat account with a Slack workspace lets your agents chat from either software. Whatever happens in LiveChat is instantly reflected on Slack, providing you with seamless communication experience.

LiveChat lets you route customers from specific pages to dedicated groups. You can combine this mechanism with Slack channels, making sure that the customers who visited the pricing page chat with sales specialists.

The Slack for LiveChat integration lets you transform a chat into a public or private channel. All agents can join a chat on a public channel, but their messages won’t be visible to customers. This way customers won’t get any messages sent by accident. It’s also a great way to help agents tackle difficult cases together.

How it works? ? 1. Install Slack for LiveChat ⚙️ 2. Use Settings button on this page to manage integration ? 3. Link your Slack account with LiveChat ? 4. Configure channel routing, and connect the Slack Channel with the LiveChat Group ? 5. From now on you will see upcoming chats on Slack ? 6. Reply in a public or private channel

Key Features

Send messages, files, images and emojis

As an agent, you can send and receive not only messages, but also files, images, and emojis. Customer receiving files and images on Slack will access them via links.

Connect your LiveChat groups with Slack channels

Route customers to different Slack channels depending on your business use cases.

Help your colleagues solve difficult cases

Transform a chat into a public channel so that other agents can join in and supervise. Alternatively, invite colleagues to private channels and chat with customers together!

Slash commands

You can now use Slack slash commands.

  • /tag - tags a chat
  • /ticket - create a ticket with the chat transcript
  • /canned - let's you choose canned response

Offline mode

With LiveChat messaging mode enabled, you can chat with your customers with LiveChat app offline.

Benefits

Synchronized communication between LiveChat and Slack

Messages exchanged in real time, as well as chat history, are stored in LiveChat and on Slack.

You decide where you chat

Choose to chat from LiveChat or Slack based on the situation or your personal preference.

Use the software you already have

If you use Slack in your company, you already know the software well. There’s no need to install and get used to a new app.

Always at hand

You can chat wherever you are using the Slack mobile app.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Sikora Works. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Slack for LiveChat.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.