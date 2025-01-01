Instagram for Business

How does it work?

Connects Instagram DMs with LiveChat, so agents can receive and respond to messages directly from LiveChat, without using separate apps. You can add quick replies and automated responses with ChatBot support. Story Mentions and Story Replies are also forwarded to chats.

Up to 12 Instagram accounts can be connected to LiveChat. If you need more, please reach fedyk@livechat-apps.com.

Only Instagram Professional Accounts are supported.

Setup

To set up the integration:

Install the app on the LiveChat Marketplace.

Go to Settings

Log in using your Facebook and Instagram accounts and follow the onboarding steps

Click on Connect to link Instagram accounts to LiveChat

Testing

To test the setup, send any message to your Instagram Account.