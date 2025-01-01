Instagram for Business
Instagram Direct Messages in LiveChat
How does it work?
Connects Instagram DMs with LiveChat, so agents can receive and respond to messages directly from LiveChat, without using separate apps. You can add quick replies and automated responses with ChatBot support. Story Mentions and Story Replies are also forwarded to chats.
Up to 12 Instagram accounts can be connected to LiveChat. If you need more, please reach fedyk@livechat-apps.com.
Only Instagram Professional Accounts are supported.
Setup
To set up the integration:
- Install the app on the LiveChat Marketplace.
- Go to Settings
- Log in using your Facebook and Instagram accounts and follow the onboarding steps
- Click on
Connectto link Instagram accounts to LiveChat
Testing
To test the setup, send any message to your Instagram Account.
Key Features
Seamless installation
No need to copy-paste code or configure any advanced settings. Simply install and click the "Connect" button.
Fast and reliable
Thanks to using native LiveChat and Instagram APIs, the integration works fast and stable. It supports all types of messages, including rich messages and ChatBot quick replies.
Secure and privacy-aware
We know how privacy is important for businesses and clients. That is why we don't retain your conversations. To comply with Instagram Privacy Policy, we only rely on privacy-aware CDN URLs for rich media.
Keep all of your communication in one place
Benefits
Connect with your customers where they are
Drive more sales
Manage all your messages with ease
LiveChat gives you a wide range of tools to easily manage chats between many agents.
What's new
Add Business Login for Instagram that makes it easier to onboard and configure Instagram accounts
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact FEDYK sp. z o. o.. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Instagram for Business.