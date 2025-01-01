Instagram for Business

Instagram for Business

Instagram Direct Messages in LiveChat

$10 / mo, per license
Developed by FEDYK sp. z o. o.
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

How does it work?

Connects Instagram DMs with LiveChat, so agents can receive and respond to messages directly from LiveChat, without using separate apps. You can add quick replies and automated responses with ChatBot support. Story Mentions and Story Replies are also forwarded to chats.

Up to 12 Instagram accounts can be connected to LiveChat. If you need more, please reach fedyk@livechat-apps.com.

Only Instagram Professional Accounts are supported.

Setup

To set up the integration:

  • Install the app on the LiveChat Marketplace.
  • Go to Settings
  • Log in using your Facebook and Instagram accounts and follow the onboarding steps
  • Click on Connect to link Instagram accounts to LiveChat

Testing

To test the setup, send any message to your Instagram Account.

Key Features

Seamless installation

No need to copy-paste code or configure any advanced settings. Simply install and click the "Connect" button.

Fast and reliable

Thanks to using native LiveChat and Instagram APIs, the integration works fast and stable. It supports all types of messages, including rich messages and ChatBot quick replies.

Secure and privacy-aware

We know how privacy is important for businesses and clients. That is why we don't retain your conversations. To comply with Instagram Privacy Policy, we only rely on privacy-aware CDN URLs for rich media.

Keep all of your communication in one place

Connect up to 5 Instagram Accounts to your LiveChat. If you need more, please reach support.

Benefits

Connect with your customers where they are

Make it easy for customers to get in touch with your company. Respond to people who engage with your Instagram Stories directly from LiveChat.

Drive more sales

Chats reduce friction along the path to purchase. Use them to your advantage and offer a guided buying experience, or drive people to your shop or website.

Manage all your messages with ease

LiveChat gives you a wide range of tools to easily manage chats between many agents.

What's new

Add Business Login for Instagram that makes it easier to onboard and configure Instagram accounts

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact FEDYK sp. z o. o.. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Instagram for Business.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.