The Message Translator app allows you to translate the chat messages in real time. Thanks to the integration between Translation Service and LiveChat, you can freely talk with your customers despite the language differences. Seamless translation process makes it easy for your agents to chat with all customers from anywhere in the world.

No special configuration required, simply install the app and start chatting with real-time translations automatically displayed in the chat. If you’d like to adjust the default settings of the Message Translator, you can always do so in the App Settings page.