Message Translator
Translate chat messages in real time
The Message Translator app allows you to translate the chat messages in real time. Thanks to the integration between Translation Service and LiveChat, you can freely talk with your customers despite the language differences. Seamless translation process makes it easy for your agents to chat with all customers from anywhere in the world.
No special configuration required, simply install the app and start chatting with real-time translations automatically displayed in the chat. If you’d like to adjust the default settings of the Message Translator, you can always do so in the App Settings page.
Key Features
Translate the chat messages in real time
Effortless translation on both ends of the conversation
Benefits
Reach more customers
Expand your sales possibilities
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Message Translator.