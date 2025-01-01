Message Translator

Message Translator

Translate chat messages in real time

$5 / mo, per agent
Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

The Message Translator app allows you to translate the chat messages in real time. Thanks to the integration between Translation Service and LiveChat, you can freely talk with your customers despite the language differences. Seamless translation process makes it easy for your agents to chat with all customers from anywhere in the world.

No special configuration required, simply install the app and start chatting with real-time translations automatically displayed in the chat. If you’d like to adjust the default settings of the Message Translator, you can always do so in the App Settings page.

Key Features

Translate the chat messages in real time

Overcome the language barrier and chat with your customers freely thanks to the automatic message translations.

Effortless translation on both ends of the conversation

No need for any complex configuration. Messages are automatically translated on both sides of the chat - simple as that!

Benefits

Reach more customers

Message Translator will help you reach customers from a wide range of countries despite the language differences.

Expand your sales possibilities

You can easily offer your products to potential customers worldwide and, at the same time, provide support to your existing customer base.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Message Translator.

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.