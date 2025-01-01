Chats Manager

Effortlessly manage and monitor multiple live chats in real-time, boosting team efficiency and improving customer support

$10 / mo, per license
Chats Manager is the ultimate tool for overseeing all ongoing chats and managing agent interactions efficiently. 🚀

  • Monitor Multiple Conversations: Agents can easily track and interact with multiple chats simultaneously. 💬
  • Private Messaging: Send direct messages to other agents for quick coordination. 📩
  • Batch Actions: Execute actions like closing chats, sending messages or sending canned responses to multiple conversations at once. ⚡

This app is designed to streamline the workflow and enhance the overall productivity of customer support teams. 📈

Pricing

  • Affordable: The most cost-effective solution in the marketplace for this type of app. 💰
  • Single Price: One flat rate covers the entire account, making it simple and budget-friendly. 🏷️

Key Features

Canned Responses

Quickly address common inquiries with pre-set responses, available directly within the chat interface.

Automatic Chat Display

New chats and messages automatically appear, ensuring no conversation is overlooked.

Filtering Options

Filter chats by groups or assigned agents to focus on specific discussions.

Private Messaging

Directly communicate with other agents to offer assistance or coordinate responses seamlessly.

Batch Actions

Effortlessly close multiple chats or send messages and canned responses to selected conversations with just a few clicks.

Real-Time Chat Monitoring

Easily view all ongoing conversations in a single, organized interface without the need to switch windows.

Benefits

Focused Chat Supervision

Advanced filtering options ensure that high-priority conversations receive the necessary attention.

Proactive Issue Management

Chat monitoring enables the identification and correction of potential errors before they escalate.

Superior Customer Service

Deliver prompt and precise responses, significantly improving the customer support experience.

Supportive Onboarding

Assist new agents by allowing them to observe experienced colleagues and receive guidance in real-time.

Enhanced Team Collaboration

Internal messaging and mass action capabilities facilitate smooth coordination among team members.

Boosted Efficiency

Manage multiple chats simultaneously, reducing the need for frequent window switching and enhancing response times.

