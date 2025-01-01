The Pipedrive integration makes it easy to manage all your Personas straight from the LiveChat application. It will help to close more deals and boost your profits.

Pipedrive is a CRM software and a reliable sales management tool. It allows you to map out each step of your sales process. Thanks to a simple drag-and-drop builder, you can easily complete every stage.

The solution supports lead management. It enables you to gather contacts through Web Forms that can be placed on your newsletter or website.

What's more, Pipedrive lets you collaborate with your teammates using notes, reminders, and goals. It integrates with many other apps, including Google solutions, which you can use to broaden its functionalities. Apart from that, the tool comes with mobile optimization, advanced customization, statistics and reporting, multi-language and multi-currency, and the API.