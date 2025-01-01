BigCommerce

By choosing our BigCommerce integration, you can smoothly add LiveChat to your website and get a bang out of talking with clients since the first minutes. Deliver efficient assistance and boost customer engagement at the same time.

BigCommerce is an e-commerce platform that allows you to create and customize a website to your liking. It comes with a wide set of customizable templates and detailed e-commerce analytics. You can also easily manage shipping and payments, and even list your products on Amazon.

What's more, BigCommerce lets you sync your inventory with Facebook Shop, Pinterest, eBay, and Square POS to process all your orders from a single location. It integrates with PayPal powered by Braintree, Stripe, Apple Pay, Pay with Amazon and dozens more — all with low rates.

To add to this, according to the research created by Ipsos, BigCommerce merchants grow 28% year over year. Surely, it's a platform worth using!

Key Features

Easy installation

When it comes to our BigCommerce integration, plug and play is the term that comes to mind. All you gotta do is to copy our ready-made code and paste it into the dedicated module provided by BigCommerce. It's that easy! What's more, we provide a tutorial as well.

Cart content preview

With LiveChat, you can immediately see if the customer has already placed any items in their cart. If they did - you can see the cart content right in the LiveChat app.

Product recommendations

LiveChat Product Cards for BigCommerce let you browse for your stores' offers and send product recommendations right in the chat window. Thanks to that, you can save time on skipping between chats and product pages in your store.

Orders management

Oftentimes, customers staring a chat on your website may have a problem with their orders. Instead of jumping between your chats and the BigCommerce admin, you can search and verify orders right in the LiveChat App.

Page Builder contact button

If you think your customer is likely to have doubts or questions at any stage of placing their order, you can easily add a contact button to any place on your website.

Benefits

Talk with customers and understand their needs

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Increase the average order value

Using LiveChat to talk to customers helps you understand their needs and wants. You can use that knowledge to recommend similar products and services to increase the average order value.

Create repeat customers through live chat

With LiveChat, you can have a direct contact with customers that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.

