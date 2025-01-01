BigCommerce
BigCommerce is an e-commerce platform that allows you to create and customize a website to your liking. It comes with a wide set of customizable templates and detailed e-commerce analytics. You can also easily manage shipping and payments, and even list your products on Amazon.
What's more, BigCommerce lets you sync your inventory with Facebook Shop, Pinterest, eBay, and Square POS to process all your orders from a single location. It integrates with PayPal powered by Braintree, Stripe, Apple Pay, Pay with Amazon and dozens more — all with low rates.
To add to this, according to the research created by Ipsos, BigCommerce merchants grow 28% year over year. Surely, it's a platform worth using!
Key Features
Easy installation
Cart content preview
Product recommendations
Orders management
Page Builder contact button
Benefits
Talk with customers and understand their needs
Increase the average order value
Using LiveChat to talk to customers helps you understand their needs and wants. You can use that knowledge to recommend similar products and services to increase the average order value.
Create repeat customers through live chat
With LiveChat, you can have a direct contact with customers that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.
