By choosing our BigCommerce integration, you can smoothly add LiveChat to your website and get a bang out of talking with clients since the first minutes. Deliver efficient assistance and boost customer engagement at the same time.

BigCommerce is an e-commerce platform that allows you to create and customize a website to your liking. It comes with a wide set of customizable templates and detailed e-commerce analytics. You can also easily manage shipping and payments, and even list your products on Amazon.

What's more, BigCommerce lets you sync your inventory with Facebook Shop, Pinterest, eBay, and Square POS to process all your orders from a single location. It integrates with PayPal powered by Braintree, Stripe, Apple Pay, Pay with Amazon and dozens more — all with low rates.

To add to this, according to the research created by Ipsos, BigCommerce merchants grow 28% year over year. Surely, it's a platform worth using!