Gaming In Queue

Let visitors play games directly in-chat while waiting in queue.

Add a gaming experience to your chat queue

Keep visitors engaged and delighted by replacing the idle waiting experience of the chat queue with a fun gaming session to pass the time. Reduce chat abandonment, improve customers' mood, and leave a better impression.

How does it work?

A bot ("Fun Bot") will be created under your account upon installation. The bot will automatically send visitors an integrated gaming message whenever they end up in a queue before joining a chat.

Key Features

Simple & fast installation

The application setup requires no action or configuration. Simply install the app to start entertaining your queued visitors instantly.

Two games to choose from

Visitors can choose from two popular game types: "Match 3" and "Falling Blocks." Both are based on genres with widespread and universal appeal to various audiences.

Live queue position in-game

Visitors will be updated about their queue position while they play through an in-game overlay to ensure they won't miss their time to chat.

The queue position will draw attention by flashing when updated and will show an ongoing flash once an agent joins the chat.

Wide device compatibility

Both available chat-integrated games will scale and function well on desktop and mobile device platforms.

Native in-chat experience

Visitors don't need to navigate away from the chat window to play in the queue. All games run directly in the LiveChat widget for a seamless and enjoyable end-user experience.

No plugins or installs required

Each game utilizes standard web technologies (HTML, JavaScript) and is designed to work on any typical browser. If a user's browser can open a modern website, such as web-based email or maps, then playing either of the queue games should pose no issue.

Benefits

Lower queue abandonment rates

Providing an entertaining option compared to idle waiting will help keep your visitors engaged and reduce chat abandonment while in the queue.

Improve visitor mood

Help improve visitor's mood so they can be happier by the time they can chat with an agent.

Keep attention on your page

Reduce tab-hopping and keep visitors from going idle while waiting in queue. Keep their eyes on your page by driving engagement even before an agent becomes available.

Better control of costs

Handle temporary traffic surges without extra agents by more readily leaning on the chat queue to absorb traffic spikes.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Service Innovations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Gaming In Queue.

