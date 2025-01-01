Gaming In Queue
Let visitors play games directly in-chat while waiting in queue.
Add a gaming experience to your chat queue
Keep visitors engaged and delighted by replacing the idle waiting experience of the chat queue with a fun gaming session to pass the time. Reduce chat abandonment, improve customers' mood, and leave a better impression.
How does it work?
A bot ("Fun Bot") will be created under your account upon installation. The bot will automatically send visitors an integrated gaming message whenever they end up in a queue before joining a chat.
Key Features
Simple & fast installation
Two games to choose from
Live queue position in-game
Visitors will be updated about their queue position while they play through an in-game overlay to ensure they won't miss their time to chat.
The queue position will draw attention by flashing when updated and will show an ongoing flash once an agent joins the chat.
Wide device compatibility
Native in-chat experience
No plugins or installs required
Benefits
Lower queue abandonment rates
Improve visitor mood
Keep attention on your page
Better control of costs
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Service Innovations. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Gaming In Queue.