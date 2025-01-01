Squarespace helps people with creative ideas to stand out and succeed. This modern platform helps millions with building brands, sharing stories, and interacting with customers.

The store builder works with everyone in mind and is seamless to start with. You can use a variety of components, templates, and customization options to set up an online enterprise from scratch.

Integrating your store with LiveChat unlocks a live chat multitool packed with sales, support, and analytics that personalize your customers’ shopping experience.

Installing chat on Squarespace requires no coding skills. You can connect LiveChat with your store in minutes and reach your customers right away. The tracking system displays information like pages your customers browsed through or data collected from surveys. With this data at your fingertips, you can quickly provide more accurate support.