Squarespace helps people with creative ideas to stand out and succeed. This modern platform helps millions with building brands, sharing stories, and interacting with customers.

The store builder works with everyone in mind and is seamless to start with. You can use a variety of components, templates, and customization options to set up an online enterprise from scratch.

Integrating your store with LiveChat unlocks a live chat multitool packed with sales, support, and analytics that personalize your customers’ shopping experience.

Installing chat on Squarespace requires no coding skills. You can connect LiveChat with your store in minutes and reach your customers right away. The tracking system displays information like pages your customers browsed through or data collected from surveys. With this data at your fingertips, you can quickly provide more accurate support.

Key Features

Proactive chat invitations

Send personalized chat greetings based on customer data, such as visited pages, order history, or first-time visitors.

Customizable chat widget

Keep your branding consistent, and set up a chat that matches your brand colors to create a coherent experience.

Ticketing system

Solve every support case with our built-in ticketing system. Tickets help you handle complex cases that can’t be resolved during a chat.

Multichannel support

Become accessible and communicate with visitors on your website, social media, SMS, email, and other channels.

Benefits

Speed up the sales process by answering questions in real-time

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Look professional from the get-go

Seamlessly set up and customize websites and chat widgets. Appear professional from the start.

Be available at the right time

Track your customers' steps with analytics. Initiate chats proactively and provide them assistance at the exact time they need it.

Stay safe with built-in security

SSL certificates and 24/7 support are available with every subscription plan.

