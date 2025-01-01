Squarespace
Amaze your customers with exceptional chat service.
Squarespace helps people with creative ideas to stand out and succeed. This modern platform helps millions with building brands, sharing stories, and interacting with customers.
The store builder works with everyone in mind and is seamless to start with. You can use a variety of components, templates, and customization options to set up an online enterprise from scratch.
Integrating your store with LiveChat unlocks a live chat multitool packed with sales, support, and analytics that personalize your customers’ shopping experience.
Installing chat on Squarespace requires no coding skills. You can connect LiveChat with your store in minutes and reach your customers right away. The tracking system displays information like pages your customers browsed through or data collected from surveys. With this data at your fingertips, you can quickly provide more accurate support.
Key Features
Proactive chat invitations
Customizable chat widget
Ticketing system
Multichannel support
Become accessible and communicate with visitors on your website, social media, SMS, email, and other channels.
Benefits
Speed up the sales process by answering questions in real-time
Look professional from the get-go
Be available at the right time
Stay safe with built-in security
SSL certificates and 24/7 support are available with every subscription plan.
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Squarespace.