LiveChat for WordPress

Chat with website visitors and increase customer satisfaction.

Works with   LiveChat
  • Live chat for WordPress
  • Multichannel capabilities
  • Engage with customers
  • Customization options

Our WordPress integration helps you seamlessly add a live chat feature to your WordPress site. From now on, your customers and visitors can contact you using the most popular communication channel. To add to this, by connecting both solutions, you will be able to choose the preferences that suit you best: disable chat window sounds for customers, hide/show the chat for mobile visitors or those who aren't logged in.

WordPress is an open-source content management software (CMS) that helps to build and manage websites. It's one of the easiest and most reliable tools of this kind available on the market.

The software lets you choose the customizable design for your website and use built-in and ready to go blogs. You can also use free themes out of the box.

To create a website using WordPress, you need to download and install the software script on your server. The installation is straightforward. Plus, many hosting providers give the one-click option to install WordPress automatically so that you don't have to hustle to get it.

Whats' more, there are plenty of developers who are building themes and plugins for WordPress, which means that if you are looking for a feature to add to your WordPress website, there is a high possibility that it's already available, and all you have to do is to install it.

Key Features

Eye-catchers

With our modern chat window and neatly looking eye-catchers and chat buttons, you will not only grab your customers' attention but also enrich the visual side of your store. Add LiveChat to your website and kill two birds with one stone.

Native integration

To make sure that LiveChat will work with your WordPress perfectly, we created a dedicated plugin – always ready and waiting to deliver one of the easiest integrations in our Marketplace. And to make things even smoother, we are throwing a step-by-step tutorial. Because we like to make your life easier.

Ticketing system

LiveChat for WordPress not only adds a chat to your website but also provides you with a free of any additional charges ticketing system – because we know that your customers like to be covered 24/7!

Chat surveys

Gather feedback in chat surveys and find out what is going through your clients' heads. Ask specific questions or introduce your rating system. Thanks to LiveChat, you can have a viable insight into customers’ needs and can tailor your efforts to deliver personalized service.

Proactive greetings

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Benefits

Provide a quick means of customer support

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Live chat can increase your conversion rate by 29%

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Create repeat customers through live chat

With LiveChat, you can have a direct contact with a customer that allows you to maintain and improve loyalty to your brand.

