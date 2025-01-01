LiveChat for WordPress

Our WordPress integration helps you seamlessly add a live chat feature to your WordPress site. From now on, your customers and visitors can contact you using the most popular communication channel. To add to this, by connecting both solutions, you will be able to choose the preferences that suit you best: disable chat window sounds for customers, hide/show the chat for mobile visitors or those who aren't logged in.

WordPress is an open-source content management software (CMS) that helps to build and manage websites. It's one of the easiest and most reliable tools of this kind available on the market.

The software lets you choose the customizable design for your website and use built-in and ready to go blogs. You can also use free themes out of the box.

To create a website using WordPress, you need to download and install the software script on your server. The installation is straightforward. Plus, many hosting providers give the one-click option to install WordPress automatically so that you don't have to hustle to get it.

Whats' more, there are plenty of developers who are building themes and plugins for WordPress, which means that if you are looking for a feature to add to your WordPress website, there is a high possibility that it's already available, and all you have to do is to install it.