Quick links

Quick links

Easy access to your frequently visited pages while chatting

$2 / mo, per agent
Developed by jnb Apps
Works with   LiveChat
  • App view
  • Add bookmark
  • Edit bookmark

The Quick Links app gives you and your team quick and convenient access to frequently visited pages, right from the chat. It can dramatically improve the efficiency and consistency of your agents when chatting.

Key Features

Team vs. Private

Add team bookmarks to make pages instantly accessible to your whole team. Use the private setting when you want to save a bookmark for your eyes only.

Benefits

Save time and clicks.

Agents can quickly jump to any relevant or useful page with a simple click.

Get new agents up to speed faster.

Have all your team bookmarks available to new agents to help them learn more quickly.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

To get help and support contact jnb Apps. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Quick links.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.