Quick links
Easy access to your frequently visited pages while chatting
$2 / mo, per agent
Developed by jnb Apps
Works with LiveChat
The Quick Links app gives you and your team quick and convenient access to frequently visited pages, right from the chat. It can dramatically improve the efficiency and consistency of your agents when chatting.
Key Features
Team vs. Private
Add team bookmarks to make pages instantly accessible to your whole team. Use the private setting when you want to save a bookmark for your eyes only.
Benefits
Save time and clicks.
Agents can quickly jump to any relevant or useful page with a simple click.
Get new agents up to speed faster.
Have all your team bookmarks available to new agents to help them learn more quickly.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
To get help and support contact jnb Apps. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Quick links.