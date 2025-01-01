Chat Summary

Use an artificial intelligence OpenAI to generate summaries from your chats.

Welcome to Chat Summary, an app that provides the ability to generate precise summaries from your chat transcripts. By leveraging OpenAI's advanced natural language processing technology, we ensure that the summaries are accurate and comprehensive, keeping you up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI technology.

Our app automatically generates a summary when a chat is archived or based on selected tags in your settings. If desired, you can also manually generate a summary from the Details section. Additionally, the app features a reports section, allowing you to view all previously generated summaries, complete with details such as chat ID, thread ID, chat transcript, and the number of tokens used.

Note: Generating summaries requires tokens. You will get 10k tokens for free from us to try it out. For more information, visit our docs.

Key Features

Automatic summary generation

The app automatically generates a summary of your chat transcripts when the chat is archived or based on selected tags in settings, making it easy to review and understand the key points of your chats without having to read through the entire transcript.

Reports section

The app has a dedicated reports section where you can view all historical summaries with details such as the chat ID, thread ID, chat transcript, and your used tokens. This allows you to easily track your usage and monitor your current token balance.

Start with 10k free rokens

The app operates on a top-up basis, and we offer 10k tokens for free to get you started. These tokens do not expire, allowing them to accumulate over time. You can use these tokens to generate summaries. This model enables more usage and flexibility with the app. Simply top-up tokens as needed.

Benefits

Efficiency

By automatically generating summaries of your chat transcripts, you save time and effort by having an option to quickly review and understand the key points of all chats without having to read through the entire transcript.

Transparency

With the dedicated reports section, the app allows you to easily track your application usage and monitor your token balance, providing transparency and control over your application resources.

Accuracy

The app uses OpenAI's cutting-edge natural language processing technology to generate accurate summaries, ensuring that you can trust the information you receive.

Stay up-to-date

The app stays up-to-date with the latest advancements in natural language processing technology, providing you with the most accurate information.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact SKlabs. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Chat Summary.

