Welcome to Chat Summary, an app that provides the ability to generate precise summaries from your chat transcripts. By leveraging OpenAI's advanced natural language processing technology, we ensure that the summaries are accurate and comprehensive, keeping you up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI technology.

Our app automatically generates a summary when a chat is archived or based on selected tags in your settings. If desired, you can also manually generate a summary from the Details section. Additionally, the app features a reports section, allowing you to view all previously generated summaries, complete with details such as chat ID, thread ID, chat transcript, and the number of tokens used.

Note: Generating summaries requires tokens. You will get 10k tokens for free from us to try it out. For more information, visit our docs.