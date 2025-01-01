Your customers have a lot of questions to answer and expect fast responses. With LiveChat on your site, you can finally answer all the queries and build a long-lasting relationship with them.

Wix is a cloud-based publishing platform that helps to design and create mobile & SEO friendly websites in just a few clicks. It enables you to manage all your offers and orders using a single dashboard.

The tool comes with ready-made website templates that can be customized with a drag-and-drop editor. Absolutely no programming or design skills are needed. Thanks to the blogging feature, you can also grow a community around your product.

What’s more, Wix provides many ways to make your website valuable for visitors and profitable for you. You can create quizzes and customs forms that will help to collect data. All information will be stored in your database so that it can be used on your website. You can also offer discounts and coupons that encourage visitors to purchase products.

To add to this, Wix enables you to connect your social media accounts and put their icons on your store so that visitors can follow your profiles with one click. If it’s not enough, you can broaden your store’s functionalities with apps from the Wix marketplace.