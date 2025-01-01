Wix

Wix

Provide proactive customer service and close more sales.

Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • Live Chat for Wix
  • Customize your chat widget
  • Multichannel support
  • 200+ integrations to choose
  • Robust reporting

Your customers have a lot of questions to answer and expect fast responses. With LiveChat on your site, you can finally answer all the queries and build a long-lasting relationship with them.

Wix is a cloud-based publishing platform that helps to design and create mobile & SEO friendly websites in just a few clicks. It enables you to manage all your offers and orders using a single dashboard.

The tool comes with ready-made website templates that can be customized with a drag-and-drop editor. Absolutely no programming or design skills are needed. Thanks to the blogging feature, you can also grow a community around your product.

What’s more, Wix provides many ways to make your website valuable for visitors and profitable for you. You can create quizzes and customs forms that will help to collect data. All information will be stored in your database so that it can be used on your website. You can also offer discounts and coupons that encourage visitors to purchase products.

To add to this, Wix enables you to connect your social media accounts and put their icons on your store so that visitors can follow your profiles with one click. If it’s not enough, you can broaden your store’s functionalities with apps from the Wix marketplace.

Key Features

Proactive chat invitations

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Easy configuration

With our integration, there's no need to switch between different apps – all of the configuration necessary for LiveChat to work can be done straight in the Wix app.

Multichannel communication

Enhance the availability of your support and interact with customers through their preferred communication channels, such as website, email, Instagram, and more.

Benefits

Generate and capture more leads thanks to improved conversations

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Resolve problems faster and leave customers delighted

Customers can receive real-time help with LiveChat, resulting in faster problem resolution, increased sales, and greater customer satisfaction.

Build trusting relationships with customers through live chat

Having a live chat allows for direct customer contact, improving brand loyalty.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Wix.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.