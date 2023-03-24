OAPPS for WhatsApp 4.1
Support your customers via WhatsApp with LiveChat
Connect your WhatsApp channel to your LiveChat instance in minutes. Your users will be able to chat with your company via WhatsApp, while your agents will continue to use LiveChat in the background. The app supports sending and receiving all kinds of media:
The app is in no way affiliated with, authorized, maintained, sponsored or endorsed by WhatsApp or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. This is an independent integration.
Note: You must comply with Whatsapp Business policy https://www.whatsapp.com/legal/business-policy/
Key Features
Official API for WhatsApp
Text and media support
Most of WhatsApp messages are supported. With a couple of clicks, your clients can send you a photo or report their location. Users can post images, locations, voice records, and other files. Supported media:
- Simple text messages
- Pictures
- Locations
- Documents
- Audio messages
- Video files (.mp4)
Not supported:
- Phone and Video calls
- Live locations
Connect multiple WA accounts
What's new
[4.1.0] - 2023-11-08
Improvements
- Connect to 10 WA accounts
- Better reliability
----
[4.0.0] - 2023-03-24
- Added WhatsApp official CloudAPI
App Terms
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact OAPPS. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of OAPPS for WhatsApp 4.1.