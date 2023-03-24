OAPPS for WhatsApp 4.1

Connect your WhatsApp channel to your LiveChat instance in minutes. Your users will be able to chat with your company via WhatsApp, while your agents will continue to use LiveChat in the background. The app supports sending and receiving all kinds of media:

Text messages

Photos

Voice recordings

Documents

Locations

The app is in no way affiliated with, authorized, maintained, sponsored or endorsed by WhatsApp or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. This is an independent integration.

Note: You must comply with Whatsapp Business policy https://www.whatsapp.com/legal/business-policy/