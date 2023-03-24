OAPPS for WhatsApp 4.1

OAPPS for WhatsApp 4.1

Support your customers via WhatsApp with LiveChat

$59 / mo, per license
Developed by OAPPS
Works with   LiveChat
  • Text support
  • Location and media support
  • Files support

Connect your WhatsApp channel to your LiveChat instance in minutes. Your users will be able to chat with your company via WhatsApp, while your agents will continue to use LiveChat in the background. The app supports sending and receiving all kinds of media:

  • Text messages
  • Photos
  • Voice recordings
  • Documents
  • Locations

The app is in no way affiliated with, authorized, maintained, sponsored or endorsed by WhatsApp or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. This is an independent integration.

Note: You must comply with Whatsapp Business policy https://www.whatsapp.com/legal/business-policy/

Key Features

Official API for WhatsApp

Use Official WhatsApp API to connect your Business WA numbers.

Text and media support

Most of WhatsApp messages are supported. With a couple of clicks, your clients can send you a photo or report their location. Users can post images, locations, voice records, and other files. Supported media:

  • Simple text messages
  • Pictures
  • Locations
  • Documents
  • Audio messages
  • Video files (.mp4)

Not supported:

  • Phone and Video calls
  • Live locations

Connect multiple WA accounts

Yo can connect 10 or even more WhatsApp accounts for the same price.

Benefits

Follow your customers

Most of your customers have WhatsApp. Let them use it to chat with your business.

Easy for your Agents

Your agents now can enjoy the only instrument to chat via WhatsApp or any other channel connected to the LiveChat platform. No need to switch between tools and services.

What's new

[4.1.0] - 2023-11-08

Improvements

  • Connect to 10 WA accounts
  • Better reliability

----

[4.0.0] - 2023-03-24

  • Added WhatsApp official CloudAPI

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact OAPPS. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of OAPPS for WhatsApp 4.1.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.