All key performance metrics in one place

$7 / mo, per agent
Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
Check how your team and individual agents handle chats. The Agent Performance Report contains the most important metrics needed to track agent productivity:

  • Total number chats
  • Customer satisfaction
  • First response time
  • Total accepting, not accepting, and logged in time
  • Efficiency (number of chats per hour)
  • Concurrent chats limit

With all the data in one table, you can easily compare agents without having to jump between reports and set up filters over and over again.

This way, you can quickly see which agents are top performers and can coach junior agents. You can also spot agents who might need some help to improve their performance.

Key Features

See only the information you need

All reports can be filtered to show results for specific conditions making data analysis easier.

Create custom reports

All reports can be saved to a CSV file.

Benefits

Key performance metrics in one place

Use the Agents Performance Report to find areas where your entire team and individual agents can improve.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Agents Performance Report.

More by this developer

