Agents Performance Report

Check how your team and individual agents handle chats. The Agent Performance Report contains the most important metrics needed to track agent productivity:

Total number chats

Customer satisfaction

First response time

Total accepting, not accepting, and logged in time

Efficiency (number of chats per hour)

Concurrent chats limit

With all the data in one table, you can easily compare agents without having to jump between reports and set up filters over and over again.

This way, you can quickly see which agents are top performers and can coach junior agents. You can also spot agents who might need some help to improve their performance.