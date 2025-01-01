Agents Performance Report
All key performance metrics in one place
Check how your team and individual agents handle chats. The Agent Performance Report contains the most important metrics needed to track agent productivity:
- Total number chats
- Customer satisfaction
- First response time
- Total accepting, not accepting, and logged in time
- Efficiency (number of chats per hour)
- Concurrent chats limit
With all the data in one table, you can easily compare agents without having to jump between reports and set up filters over and over again.
This way, you can quickly see which agents are top performers and can coach junior agents. You can also spot agents who might need some help to improve their performance.
Key performance metrics in one place
Use the Agents Performance Report to find areas where your entire team and individual agents can improve.
