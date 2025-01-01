Tenor GIF Keyboard

Communicate better with Tenor. Why limit yourself, when you can find the perfect Animated GIFs and videos to convey exactly what you mean in every conversation?

Each month, more than 300M people use Tenor to communicate via animated GIFs, expressing their thoughts and feelings in an accurate way. Contribute to this number and make your customer service even more extraordinary! The more your customers smile, the more willing they are to become a long-term client. And, we can assure you, GIFs make everyone smile.

Tenor was founded in 2014 by a team of successful entrepreneurs with a vision to define a new visual language for the world's 3+ billion mobile users. On average, one LiveChat Team gets the integration installed daily. Will that be you?