Calendly
Booking system integrated with chat on your website
With the Calendly app, scheduling meetings with your site visitors is really easy. Whether it’s a screen-sharing session or a sales demo, your leads and customers can schedule with you directly in the chat widget. No need to send emails back and forth to pick a suitable date.
Key Features
Personalized invitations
You can send a personalized invitation right from the LiveChat app with just a few clicks.
Invitation templates
Once you create an invitation template, you can reuse it later on.
Time zone detection
Display availability in your invitee's time zone with intelligent time zone detection
Benefits
Effortless booking
Effortless booking
Chat widget embedded
Allow your customers to schedule directly from your chat widget
