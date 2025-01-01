Calendly

Booking system integrated with chat on your website

With the Calendly app, scheduling meetings with your site visitors is really easy. Whether it’s a screen-sharing session or a sales demo, your leads and customers can schedule with you directly in the chat widget. No need to send emails back and forth to pick a suitable date.

Key Features

Personalized invitations

You can send a personalized invitation right from the LiveChat app with just a few clicks.

Invitation templates

Once you create an invitation template, you can reuse it later on.

Time zone detection

Display availability in your invitee's time zone with intelligent time zone detection

Benefits

Effortless booking

Chat widget embedded

Allow your customers to schedule directly from your chat widget

