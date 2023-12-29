Sync for Jira Service Desk DC
Real-Time service desk issues creation with comments for Jira Service Desk data center.
Works with LiveChat
- All messages sync in real-time. They added as Jira issue comments
- Support template variables in Jira issue summary and description fields.
- Support mappings LiveChat variables to Jira text custom fields.
- Auto-closing Jira issues feature with desired resolution and status.
- Detailed sync status and flexible configuration.
- Widget on the LiveChat side(you can navigate Jira issues right from the LiveChat chatting window and you can change Jira issue status right from the widget as well)
Key Features
LiveChat live synchronisation for Jira Service Desk
Automation of the process of Jira ticket issuing. Real-time livechat synchronization from LiveChat to Jira
Benefits
Messages sync into Jira comments
We register new reporters and sync all messages from conversations into Jira comments
What's new
[1.0.0] - 2023-12-29
The initial version of the brand-new app.---
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.