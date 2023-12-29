Sync for Jira Service Desk DC

Sync for Jira Service Desk DC

Real-Time service desk issues creation with comments for Jira Service Desk data center.

Works with   LiveChat
  • App Widget
  • App Configuration
  • All messages sync in real-time. They added as Jira issue comments
  • Support template variables in Jira issue summary and description fields.
  • Support mappings LiveChat variables to Jira text custom fields.
  • Auto-closing Jira issues feature with desired resolution and status.
  • Detailed sync status and flexible configuration.
  • Widget on the LiveChat side(you can navigate Jira issues right from the LiveChat chatting window and you can change Jira issue status right from the widget as well)

Key Features

LiveChat live synchronisation for Jira Service Desk

Automation of the process of Jira ticket issuing. Real-time livechat synchronization from LiveChat to Jira

Benefits

Messages sync into Jira comments

We register new reporters and sync all messages from conversations into Jira comments

What's new

[1.0.0] - 2023-12-29

The initial version of the brand-new app.---

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.

