Chat Response Time Report
Shorten your response time and improve customer satisfaction
$7 / mo, per agent
Developed by Text
Works with LiveChat
Chat Response Time Report gives you the tools to measure the performance of your agents. You can see how long your customers are waiting for the first message and all the other messages separately.
Fast response time is crucial for customers as it has a huge impact on their overall satisfaction, so it's always good to keep an eye on this metric.
Key Features
See only the information you need
All reports can be filtered to show results for specific conditions making data analysis easier.
Create custom reports
All reports can be saved to a CSV file.
Benefits
Shorten your response time
Use the response times report to spot agents who could speed up their work.
How to use this app
To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Chat Response Time Report.