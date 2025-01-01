Chat Response Time Report

Chat Response Time Report

Shorten your response time and improve customer satisfaction

$7 / mo, per agent
Developed by Text
Works with   LiveChat
  • Chat Response Time Report
  • Chat Response Time Report - filters

Chat Response Time Report gives you the tools to measure the performance of your agents. You can see how long your customers are waiting for the first message and all the other messages separately.

Fast response time is crucial for customers as it has a huge impact on their overall satisfaction, so it's always good to keep an eye on this metric.

Key Features

See only the information you need

All reports can be filtered to show results for specific conditions making data analysis easier.

Create custom reports

All reports can be saved to a CSV file.

Benefits

Shorten your response time

Use the response times report to spot agents who could speed up their work.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

To get help and support contact Text. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Chat Response Time Report.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.