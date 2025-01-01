BanHammer

Protect your chats from spammers. Get rid of malicious and anonymous traffic by blocking visitors who use TOR (dark web), proxies, and VPNs.

BanHammer is an intelligent app that helps you protect your website from unwanted chats. It prevents unsolicited messages by blocking chats from TOR, anonymous proxies, and VPNs. With its simple user interface, you can easily customize the settings to suit your needs. When somebody gets blocked, BanHammer sends a system message notifying the chatting agent about the ban and providing its reason. Furthermore, it automatically tags all banned chats so it is easy to review them later. So if you're looking for a reliable way to protect your team from unwanted chats, BanHammer is the perfect solution. It's fast, secure and offers complete control over who can and can't access your chat services. Plus, it's easy to use, so you can get started in no time. So why not give it a try?

NOTE: This app does not work with the Starter plan, as it uses tags which are not available in this plan. Contact us via email if you are interested in using BanHammer with your Starter license.

Key Features

Blocking Settings

Customize settings to block chats from TOR, anonymous proxies, and VPNs.

System Message

Notifies users of the ban and provides the reason why.

Automatic Tagging

Automatically tags all banned chats for easy review and identification of false-positives.

Benefits

Fast & Secure

Enjoy fast and reliable protection from unwanted chats.

Easy to Use

Get up and running in no time – no technical knowledge needed.

Complete Control

Regulate who can and can't access your chat services.

What's new

  • TOR blocking
  • Proxy blocking
  • VPN blocking
  • tagging banned chats (tag: _banhammer)

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact LiveChat Expert. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of BanHammer.

