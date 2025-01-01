Twilio SMS, Voice & WhatsApp
Integrate phone numbers with your LiveChat - answer your customers' SMS or WhatsApp messages directly from your agent application.
The Twilio SMS for LiveChat integration offers the seamless connection between the agent application and your business phone number. Agents are able to receive SMS messages and respond to them as it takes place with any other LiveChat chat. All takes places in one chat window - saving time and greatly improving the customer service experience. Agents are also able to initiate chats with phone numbers on their side. There is no need to wait for the customers to reach out to you! Take your business initiative!
Key Features
Translation
WhatsApp Business
Automated Trigger
Multiple Numbers and Groups
Flawless SMS communication in LiveChat
Call directly from the Web
Benefits
Contacts Management
Low, Flexible Pricing
Outstanding support
GDPR Compliance
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Twilio SMS, Voice & WhatsApp.