Twilio SMS, Voice & WhatsApp

Integrate phone numbers with your LiveChat - answer your customers' SMS or WhatsApp messages directly from your agent application.

$2.99 / mo, per agent
Developed by Darka Software
Works with   LiveChat
The Twilio SMS for LiveChat integration offers the seamless connection between the agent application and your business phone number. Agents are able to receive SMS messages and respond to them as it takes place with any other LiveChat chat. All takes places in one chat window - saving time and greatly improving the customer service experience. Agents are also able to initiate chats with phone numbers on their side. There is no need to wait for the customers to reach out to you! Take your business initiative!

Key Features

Translation

Option to include translated message copy for multilingual support.

WhatsApp Business

Full support for WhatsApp Business, including file and audio uploads.

Automated Trigger

Integrate with external systems and chatbots. Use our webhook URL to start SMS Chat programmatically.

Multiple Numbers and Groups

Map phone numbers to specific groups on LiveChat. Integration will detect all phone numbers available on your Twilio Account and allow you to connect them to selected LiveChat Groups.

Flawless SMS communication in LiveChat

All SMS messages coming from the customer's phone number are displayed as chat messages in your LiveChat application. All the agent's responses in the chat are further sent out as SMS messages to the customer. No additional unnecessary tools, tabs or hassle - seamless customer service flow.

Call directly from the Web

Make Voice calls to your customers directly from the LiveChat Agent App

Benefits

Contacts Management

Easily manage your Contacts. Set Customer Names and add customized notes.

Low, Flexible Pricing

The number maintenance cost is significantly lower compared to other SMS solutions - https://www.twilio.com/sms/pricing/us

Outstanding support

Processing data between different platforms can be challenging, but we are there for you! Let us know how we can make this integration better fit your needs.

GDPR Compliance

We take data safety very seriously, therefore this integration will not process your data outside EU.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Twilio SMS, Voice & WhatsApp.

