Twilio SMS, Voice & WhatsApp

The Twilio SMS for LiveChat integration offers the seamless connection between the agent application and your business phone number. Agents are able to receive SMS messages and respond to them as it takes place with any other LiveChat chat. All takes places in one chat window - saving time and greatly improving the customer service experience. Agents are also able to initiate chats with phone numbers on their side. There is no need to wait for the customers to reach out to you! Take your business initiative!