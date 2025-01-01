Super Vision becomes fully free for new users until further notice. Any payments in the future will not happen without your explicit agreement

One and only Super Vision app makes your work easier than ever. Keep a finger on the pulse, by tracking up to 8 ongoing chats on a single screen. You can also scroll to show even more chats on the same page. No more switching between windows to see how other agents respond to customers' inquiries!

💡 It's a perfect tool to onboard your new agents and make sure they're doing well. If not, contact them and help directly via private message. New agents can also use Super Vision to watch chats of more experienced colleagues. Use filters to only see chats from selected agents and groups.

💁‍♂️ See what the customer is about to write and check your agent's answer with the sneak peek option. Use canned responses to help them even faster!

