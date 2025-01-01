Super Vision

Supervise chats of all agents on one page

Developed by .BespokeChat
Works with   LiveChat
  • Monitor up to 8 chats at once
  • Whispering to your agents
  • Select chats to monitor
  • Handy configuration
Super Vision becomes fully free for new users until further notice. Any payments in the future will not happen without your explicit agreement

One and only Super Vision app makes your work easier than ever. Keep a finger on the pulse, by tracking up to 8 ongoing chats on a single screen. You can also scroll to show even more chats on the same page. No more switching between windows to see how other agents respond to customers' inquiries!

💡 It's a perfect tool to onboard your new agents and make sure they're doing well. If not, contact them and help directly via private message. New agents can also use Super Vision to watch chats of more experienced colleagues. Use filters to only see chats from selected agents and groups.

💁‍♂️ See what the customer is about to write and check your agent's answer with the sneak peek option. Use canned responses to help them even faster!

👀 Read in our case study how Georgios Kavazis — head of customer support at Notesco uses Super Vision in everyday work.

Key Features

Live monitoring of up to 8 and more conversations

No more need for switching windows. Use the "show more chats" button to see all of the ongoing conversations.

The automatic appearance of incoming chat

Watch the next incoming chats without clicking to see new or close finished ones.

Canned responses

Use your set of canned responses in the LiveChat app. Just insert or click "#" anytime in the chat.

The delivery status of agent's and customer's messages

Check if the message was delivered or read on the other side of the chat.

Enhanced customer journey tracking

Elevate your customers' experience by supervising with outstanding precision. Receive in-chat, easy-to-follow hyperlink information each time the customer clicks a link on your website.

Tips & prompts whispering

Help your agents to deliver dynamic and correct answers.

Real-time message preview

See what a customer is about to write thanks to the sneak peek functionality. Check the response your agent is about to send back. Use canned responses to help your agents even faster.

Filtering chats by agent and/or group

Too many chats at the same time? Use filtering to see only those that you want to supervise. You can also pin selected chats to display them at the top position.

Visible survey results and custom variables

See the customer's answers to the pre-chat and post-chat surveys right inside the conversation. Variables added via custom integration are visible when hovering the mouse over the chat header.

Rich messages

You can see rich messages sent by an agent or customer right in the Super Vision.

Benefits

🖥 Monitor multiple chats at once

See up to 8 chats at once or switch to scroll view to see all of them.

🚫 Avoid any mistakes your team could make

Act proactively to make sure all chats are up to standard.

📝 Help your team react quickly and properly in unusual tasks

Be your agent’s guardian angel.

📈 Increase your team efficiency

Instant help for your agents! Use canned responses to support agents even faster with ready-to-use suggestions.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Help your agents during their onboarding process

Supervise your agents during their first chats with customers. Filter the chats to see only those which are handled by the agent you're onboarding.

💬 Monitor how connected chatbots work

See what your chatbots do in real-time.

📒 Make sure your agents represent right support standard

Monitor chats live, not after the end of a conversation.

🖥 Monitor response time of your agents in real time

Check how fast agents respond to each new message! Be sure that the agent is about to answer the customer thanks to the sneak peek functionality.

🏃‍♂️ Get help immediately

If you have questions about our application, functionality, or configuration. Contact us at lc-apps@bespokechat.com.

📜 Transcript of archived chats

Did the customer return to chat? View a transcript of the previous chat by scrolling!

