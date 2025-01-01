Super Vision
Supervise chats of all agents on one page
Super Vision becomes fully free for new users until further notice. Any payments in the future will not happen without your explicit agreement
One and only Super Vision app makes your work easier than ever. Keep a finger on the pulse, by tracking up to 8 ongoing chats on a single screen. You can also scroll to show even more chats on the same page. No more switching between windows to see how other agents respond to customers' inquiries!
💡 It's a perfect tool to onboard your new agents and make sure they're doing well. If not, contact them and help directly via private message. New agents can also use Super Vision to watch chats of more experienced colleagues. Use filters to only see chats from selected agents and groups.
💁♂️ See what the customer is about to write and check your agent's answer with the sneak peek option. Use canned responses to help them even faster!
👀 Read in our case study how Georgios Kavazis — head of customer support at Notesco uses Super Vision in everyday work.
Key Features
Live monitoring of up to 8 and more conversations
The automatic appearance of incoming chat
Canned responses
The delivery status of agent's and customer's messages
Enhanced customer journey tracking
Tips & prompts whispering
Real-time message preview
Filtering chats by agent and/or group
Visible survey results and custom variables
Rich messages
Benefits
🖥 Monitor multiple chats at once
🚫 Avoid any mistakes your team could make
📝 Help your team react quickly and properly in unusual tasks
📈 Increase your team efficiency
👨👩👧👦 Help your agents during their onboarding process
💬 Monitor how connected chatbots work
📒 Make sure your agents represent right support standard
🖥 Monitor response time of your agents in real time
🏃♂️ Get help immediately
📜 Transcript of archived chats
