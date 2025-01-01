Twilio Softphone
Stop Phone Tag & Embrace Texting! Missed calls become texts for easy customer communication. Install today.
Want a phone for your business? Look no further, we have a Twilio Softphone for you. Our app provides all the features of a basic phone, with more coming on the way. You can make and receive calls. Moreover, if your customers call you and you cannot answer for some reason, we will send them a text automatically, allowing them to reach you by text. No more playing phone tag. Combine our app with the Twilio SMS app on the LiveChat marketplace, and you are all set to never miss a message from your customers!
Key Features
Phone Features
All the basic features of a phone
- Make calls
- Receive calls
- Voice mail
Sends out text for calls you cannot answer
Customize your voice mail greeting.
Benefits
Make it easy for your customer to reach you !
Softphone
A very easily configurable softphone for your Twilio phone number. The configuration should take you 5 to 10 minutes. And in case you run into any issues during configuration, we are on standby.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact getmsg() LLC. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Twilio Softphone.