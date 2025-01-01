Twilio Softphone

Want a phone for your business? Look no further, we have a Twilio Softphone for you. Our app provides all the features of a basic phone, with more coming on the way. You can make and receive calls. Moreover, if your customers call you and you cannot answer for some reason, we will send them a text automatically, allowing them to reach you by text. No more playing phone tag. Combine our app with the Twilio SMS app on the LiveChat marketplace, and you are all set to never miss a message from your customers!

Key Features

Phone Features

All the basic features of a phone

  • Make calls
  • Receive calls
  • Voice mail

Sends out text for calls you cannot answer

Stop playing phone tag ! Could not answer your customer calls as you were busy? We got you covered! When a customer calls and you do not answer we will send out a text automatically from your Twilio phone number (same number that the customer called) saying, "Sorry we missed your call, we will get back soon. Feel free to respond via text if that is more convenient." (This message can be customized)

Customize your voice mail greeting.

You may customize your voice mail greetings!

Benefits

Make it easy for your customer to reach you !

Stop playing tag with your customer and make reaching each other easier for you and your customer.

Softphone

A very easily configurable softphone for your Twilio phone number. The configuration should take you 5 to 10 minutes. And in case you run into any issues during configuration, we are on standby.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact getmsg() LLC. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Twilio Softphone.

