SALESmanago
Transfer contacts from LiveChat to SALESmanago Customer Engagement Platform
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Starbucks, Vodafone, Lacoste, KFC, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on zero- and first-party data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyper-personalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision-making for maximum impact.
Get started with SALESmanago with 2-month free Proof of Concept
Key Features
Customer Intimacy
Implementing self-learning solutions that leverage zero- and first-party data. The effect: Know your customers better than your competition. Increased loyalty. Authentic customer relationships.
Precision Execution
Combining hyper-personalization of the omnichannel experience with clearly predefined processes. The effect: Higher CR, AOV, and CLV. Lower customer churn.
Growth Intelligence
Merging human and AI-based guidance to maximize the impact of your time, eCommerce budget and strategy without dependency on IT. The effect: Full control of your revenue outcomes.
Benefits
Deliver omnichannel product recommendations
Recover abandoned carts and unfinished forms
Deliver communication at the individually tailored time
Win back inactive customers
Orchestrate the loyalty program
Send bulk campaigns with personalized content
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact SALESmanago. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of SALESmanago.