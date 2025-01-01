SALESmanago

Transfer contacts from LiveChat to SALESmanago Customer Engagement Platform

Developed by SALESmanago
Works with   LiveChat
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Starbucks, Vodafone, Lacoste, KFC, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on zero- and first-party data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyper-personalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision-making for maximum impact.

Key Features

Customer Intimacy

Implementing self-learning solutions that leverage zero- and first-party data. The effect: Know your customers better than your competition. Increased loyalty. Authentic customer relationships.

Precision Execution

Combining hyper-personalization of the omnichannel experience with clearly predefined processes. The effect: Higher CR, AOV, and CLV. Lower customer churn.

Growth Intelligence

Merging human and AI-based guidance to maximize the impact of your time, eCommerce budget and strategy without dependency on IT. The effect: Full control of your revenue outcomes.

Benefits

Deliver omnichannel product recommendations

Retarget, cross- and up-sell products by showing recommendations in multiple channels, like email marketing, web push notifications, on-site and so on.

Recover abandoned carts and unfinished forms

Build customer journey to bring customers back to your website and encourage finishing the transaction.

Deliver communication at the individually tailored time

Automatically deliver your message at the best possible moment, tailored to the recipients’ peak activity time.

Win back inactive customers

Use transactional RFM segmentation combined with AI Churn prediction to automatically spot inactive users and reach them with a special offer.

Orchestrate the loyalty program

Create your own rules for rewarding customers for their activity, and automate messaging to keep them engaged.

Send bulk campaigns with personalized content

Prepare a beautiful newsletter campaign and let the system automatically adjust its selected parts with regard to the customer segmentation and individual users’ interests.

