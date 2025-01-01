AI CRM

AI CRM

First LiveChat fully dedicated AI CRM

$6.99 / mo, per agent
Developed by Darka Software
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot 2
  • App Screenshot 3
  • App Screenshot 4
  • App Screenshot 5
  • App Screenshot 6

AI CRM streamlines customer management and enhances productivity. Recognize returning visitors, save custom details, and add notes—all within your chat window. Use AI to extract customer data and generate professional PDF transcripts, invoices, and documents automatically.

Securely share and request files with built-in antivirus protection, ensuring all uploads are scanned for malware to keep your team safe.

Key Features

Customer Recognition and Data Management

Identify returning customers while managing custom properties and notes seamlessly within the chat window for a more personalized customer experience.

AI-Powered Data Extraction

Utilize AI to extract customer details from chat conversations and create accurate PDF transcripts and templated documents with ease.

Automatic Document Generation

Generate print-ready invoices, agreements, proposals, and other documents automatically, complete with pre-filled customer details to save time and effort.

Benefits

Secure File Sharing

Share and request files from clients with confidence, backed by robust built-in anti-virus protection to keep your exchanges safe.

Automated Malware Scanning

Protect your team by automatically scanning every file upload for trojans, viruses, malware, and other security threats.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of AI CRM.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.