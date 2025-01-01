AI CRM
First LiveChat fully dedicated AI CRM
AI CRM streamlines customer management and enhances productivity. Recognize returning visitors, save custom details, and add notes—all within your chat window. Use AI to extract customer data and generate professional PDF transcripts, invoices, and documents automatically.
Securely share and request files with built-in antivirus protection, ensuring all uploads are scanned for malware to keep your team safe.
Key Features
Customer Recognition and Data Management
Identify returning customers while managing custom properties and notes seamlessly within the chat window for a more personalized customer experience.
AI-Powered Data Extraction
Utilize AI to extract customer details from chat conversations and create accurate PDF transcripts and templated documents with ease.
Automatic Document Generation
Benefits
Secure File Sharing
Automated Malware Scanning
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of AI CRM.