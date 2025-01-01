AI Summaries

Generate concise chat overviews and emotional tone analysis automatically or on-demand, saving agents time while keeping you informed.

Agents can see a quick summary of previous chats right in their dashboard. This helps them understand what happened before without reading through long transcripts.

Export all your summaries to a CSV file. The file can include the conversation text, the sentiment score, the date, and the agent who helped.

Bonus: We include 1,000,000 tokens each month in your subscription, so you don’t have to worry about running out.