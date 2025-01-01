AI Summaries
Automate chat summaries, gauge sentiment, and export reports
Generate concise chat overviews and emotional tone analysis automatically or on-demand, saving agents time while keeping you informed.
Agents can see a quick summary of previous chats right in their dashboard. This helps them understand what happened before without reading through long transcripts.
Export all your summaries to a CSV file. The file can include the conversation text, the sentiment score, the date, and the agent who helped.
Bonus: We include 1,000,000 tokens each month in your subscription, so you don’t have to worry about running out.
Key Features
Custom Summaries
Exportable Reports
Past chat summaries in agent view
Automated Summaries & Sentiment
Benefits
Faster Handovers
Performance Visibility
Instant Insights
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Abylay Keldibek. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of AI Summaries.