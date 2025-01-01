AI Summaries

AI Summaries

Automate chat summaries, gauge sentiment, and export reports

$5.99 / mo, per license
Developed by Abylay Keldibek
Works with   LiveChat
  • AI Summaries
  • Automations
  • Custom summaries
  • Quick context for agents
  • Reports

Generate concise chat overviews and emotional tone analysis automatically or on-demand, saving agents time while keeping you informed.

Agents can see a quick summary of previous chats right in their dashboard. This helps them understand what happened before without reading through long transcripts.

Export all your summaries to a CSV file. The file can include the conversation text, the sentiment score, the date, and the agent who helped.

Bonus: We include 1,000,000 tokens each month in your subscription, so you don’t have to worry about running out.

Key Features

Custom Summaries

Need specialized summaries (e.g., only the issues or agent performance)? Just let us know—we’ll set it up based on your exact requirements.

Exportable Reports

Pull key info (summary, full thread, sentiment, date, agent) into CSV files for deeper analysis or easy sharing across departments.

Past chat summaries in agent view

See summaries from past interactions in one glance, so your team resolves issues faster without digging through old transcripts.

Automated Summaries & Sentiment

Generate concise chat overviews and emotional tone analysis automatically or on-demand, saving agents time while keeping you informed.

Benefits

Faster Handovers

New agents can glance at previous chat summaries for immediate context, cutting back on time spent reading lengthy transcripts.

Performance Visibility

With sentiment tracking and custom summaries, managers quickly see where support is thriving—and where it needs help.

Instant Insights

Get quick, automatic breakdowns of every conversation, so you focus on resolving issues instead of writing notes.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Abylay Keldibek. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of AI Summaries.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.