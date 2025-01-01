2way Newsletter SMS

The dialogue begins with a message.

For many customers, SMS is the go-to communication channel. Why? Because 98% of them will read your message. With 2way, you can invite them to subscribe and build lasting loyalty.

Turn your live chats into a powerful tool for growing your subscriber base and launching SMS campaigns. It’s simple just follow these three steps:

Invite: Set up an invitation on your website that appears based on specific conditions, like after a customer spends a certain amount of time on the site. A discount offer can catch their attention and motivate them to sign up.

Welcome screen: At the start of the chat, show a welcome page & let your customers sign up to your sms newsletter

During the chat: Send the customer a sign-up box. It’s quick and easy for them to join and receive a personalized discount code.

Working principle: When a customer visits your website and starts a LiveChat conversation, you can use 2way to make it super easy for them to join your SMS newsletter. All it takes is a quick sign-up during the chat, and they’ll instantly get a discount code as a thank-you. Over time, as your subscriber list grows, you’ll be able to run SMS campaigns that not only drive sales but also build stronger connections with your customers.

Benefits:

  • Increase customer loyalty and retention
  • Ability to run SMS campaigns with special offers and promotions
  • Increase sales through direct contact with customers and build a long-term relationship
  • Easy to use, simple to install, ideal for building a subscriber base and running SMS campaigns.

2way is a solution for customer-focused brands in e-commerce, retail, and other industries.

BRANDS:

  • Telecommunications
  • Shipping and logistics
  • Banking/Finance/Insurance
  • Real Estate
  • Diagnostics/Medical/Dental offices
  • Grocery stores/Food trucks/Restaurants
  • Schools/Education/Online education platforms
  • Fitness and gyms
  • SPA & beauty
  • Hotels/hospitality industry
  • HR/Recruitment
  • Non-profit organizations
  • Entertainment venues

Key Features

Integration available for all LiveChat plans

Whether you are a giant enterprise or small local company, you can start communicating with your customers right away.

No hidden cost included

Are you concerned about additional cost of incoming messages? Don’t be. With 2way you are not going to be charged for text messages you receive. This wouldn’t be fair, would it?

LiveChat capabilities in other channels

Canned response, CRM integrations, automation, role management. All LiveChat features you love also work with 2way.app integrated.

Benefits

LiveChat integration for any plan

No matter your company's size, you can build your customer base today.

Base collection automation

Easy SMS newsletter signup process through various interactions in LiveChat.

LiveChat's 2way SMS

lets you track all customer chats in one tool. It has a full chat history and a message search.

