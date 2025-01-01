2way Newsletter SMS

The dialogue begins with a message.

For many customers, SMS is the go-to communication channel. Why? Because 98% of them will read your message. With 2way, you can invite them to subscribe and build lasting loyalty.

Turn your live chats into a powerful tool for growing your subscriber base and launching SMS campaigns. It’s simple just follow these three steps:

Invite: Set up an invitation on your website that appears based on specific conditions, like after a customer spends a certain amount of time on the site. A discount offer can catch their attention and motivate them to sign up.

Welcome screen: At the start of the chat, show a welcome page & let your customers sign up to your sms newsletter

During the chat: Send the customer a sign-up box. It’s quick and easy for them to join and receive a personalized discount code.

Working principle: When a customer visits your website and starts a LiveChat conversation, you can use 2way to make it super easy for them to join your SMS newsletter. All it takes is a quick sign-up during the chat, and they’ll instantly get a discount code as a thank-you. Over time, as your subscriber list grows, you’ll be able to run SMS campaigns that not only drive sales but also build stronger connections with your customers.

Benefits:

Increase customer loyalty and retention

Ability to run SMS campaigns with special offers and promotions

Increase sales through direct contact with customers and build a long-term relationship

Easy to use, simple to install, ideal for building a subscriber base and running SMS campaigns.

2way is a solution for customer-focused brands in e-commerce, retail, and other industries.

