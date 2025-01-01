Customer Labels

Use custom labels and scoring to quickly identify and prioritize customers.

$2.99 / mo, per license
Developed by Abylay Keldibek
Works with   LiveChat
Give every chat instant context with custom labels and built-in scoring. Labels help agents quickly recognize customers and recall important details, while scoring makes it easy to prioritize high-value leads. This streamlined approach ensures more meaningful conversations, higher conversion rates, and a better overall customer experience.

Key Features

Assign scores

Let agents assign scores to the visitors. It could work as a lead scoring.

Label customers

Categorize your customers with custom labels to recognize them easier during ongoing chats.

Benefits

Seamless Team Collaboration

Make labels and scores visible to all agents for consistent context across chats.

Lead Prioritization

Assign scores so your team can focus on high-value prospects first.

Quick Customer Recognition

Instantly identify returning visitors or VIPs by glancing at their labels.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Abylay Keldibek. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Customer Labels.

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

